Rashami Desai felt criticised for divorce with Nandish Sandhu: People judge you independently & not as couple

The popular TV actress Rashami Desai talks about divorce with Nandish Sandu and about being critically judged by people.

The popular TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant has been very open about her personal and professional life. The actress became emotional on national television in the Bigg Boss house when she shared her divorce story with a co-contestant. The Uttaran fame actress recently talked to Bollywood Bubble about her divorce situation with former husband Nandish Sandhu and being judged for the same. The actress Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu met on the sets of the popular TV show Uttaran, and later, they got married in the year 2012.

But due to differences in their personal life, the couple got divorced in 2016. Rashami has commented that though they had a bad divorce, now they share a friendly relationship. She said she had to face a lot of judgement when she was in the marriage. She felt that she was pretending to be someone she was not. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she said that when she was in the process, it was very stressful and it was difficult for her to deal with it.

Rashami also told that people did not think that their divorce was a mutual decision, but as two people who have too many differences. She was upfront about her feelings but still, she was doubted by people. She was judged individually and not as a couple. She was blamed for the failing marriage and people did not consider her feelings. She added that she is finally separated and has moved on in life individually.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she had shared that she was depressed in that period. But they both are happy in their lives now and share a cordial relationship. She finds this beautiful and does not want to complicate it any further.

