Rashami Desai flashes her pretty smile in the latest photo; Dalljiet Kaur & Tinaa Dattaa are all hearts for it

is enjoying her quarantine time to the best. Ever since the actress has been out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, she has been interacting with her fans through social media almost every day. From sharing her latest pictures to advising them to stay indoors to answering their queries, Rashami has been going all out to keep her fandom engaged. And today was no different. The actress yet again beautiful selfie, to drive away everyone's Monday blues and start this day with a smile.

Just a few hours ago, Rashami took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful selfie. In the picture, she is seen flashing her wide bright smile. Dressed in an off-shoulder floral top with open traces, Rashami looks like a fresh daisy. We must say, when it comes to beauty, no one can beat the BB 13 finalist. She captioned it as, 'Be the question. Don’t be in question.' Well, we totally agree with her thoughts as it is good to keep people of what you're up to.

As soon as the Dil Se Dil Tak actress dropped in this awe-inspiring picture, her fans went gaga over her natural beauty. Her BB 13 co-contestant, Dalljiet Kaur also dropped in a comment saying, 'This gurl!' On the other hand, Rashami's Uttaran co-star Tinaa Dattaa commented, 'Kinni Sundar' (How beautiful). While Mrunal Thakur called her a 'Cutie,' Aashka Goradia wrote, 'So beautiful.' It looks like all of Rashami's gal pals are all hearts for her and cannot stop gushing over her cuteness.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, the actress wished her followers on Twitter. She wrote, 'Little light can open big locks.Simple words can express great thoughts. I hope this #MahavirJayanti our little prayers can help us to come out of this difficult time and heal us.'

Take a look at Rashami's posts here:

Little light can open big locks.

Simple words can express great thoughts.

I hope this #MahavirJayanti our little prayers can help us to come out of this difficult time and heal us #MahavirJayanti #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/nPFmOkupGH — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, yesterday, Rashami also extended her support to PM Narendra Modi's 9 baje 9 minutes cause and lit up diyas at her residence. She is currently seen playing the role of Shalakha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. The show also stars Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. What are your thoughts about Rashami's latest picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

