Rashami Desai flaunts her 'adayein' on Leja Re; Vishal Aditya Singh's sweet comment is a treat for ViRash fans

Rashami Desai flaunted her adayein on Dhvani Bhanushali's song 'Leja Re' in her latest post. Her Bigg Boss 13 co contestant Vishal Aditya Singh had dropped in a sweet comment. Here's what he said.

has been keeping in the news ever since her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The beautiful actress has become a fan favourite and people want to know everything that she has been doing, especially during her quarantine time. She enjoys a massive following on social media, and never misses a chance to interact with her fans and engage them. In fact, she is putting her best foot forward to keep her fans entertained during the lockdown period.

There's never been a day that she has not posted on her social media handles. Rather, there are days when she treats her fans with multiple posts throughout the day, which instantly brings a smile on their faces. To be more connected to them, and follow the trend, Rashami even made her Tiktok debut recently, and she has been enjoying the platform ever since. The actress has been making several videos and has been posting best of them on her Instagram handle as well to spice up the dose of entertainment.

Recently, Rashami shared a video of her grooving to Dhvani Bhanushali's melodious song 'Leja Re'. In the video, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is seen flaunting her 'adayein' as she enjoys the romantic track. Dressed in a blackless maroon and black velvety dress, Rashami looks extremely beautiful. Her expressions are on point, and she yet again proves that no one can beat her when it comes to dancing and making the song her own.

As soon as Rashami dropped in the video, her comment section was flooded with fans showering praises on her. Many couldn't get enough of her and wished that the clip was a bit longer so that they enjoyed her marvelous beauty. Not only fans, but her friends from the industry also went gaga over her. Among them was her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and 'good friend' Vishal Aditya Singh. Yes, Vishal dropped a sweet comment on Rashami's video and wrote, 'Chalo phir.' (Let's go then!). Well, it seemed like Vishal is missing Rashami during the quarantine period and wishes to spend time her once the lockdown is over.

Vishal's comment got of a lot of traction, and fans could not stop but recall their fun banter in the BB 13 house. The two stood strong with each other and shared great chemistry. Fans started shipping for ViRash again and yearned to see them spread their magic again. Well, Vishal's sudden comment surely was a treat for many ViRash fans.

Shefali Bagga, who was also locked with Rashami and Vishal on 's show, also praised Rashami's video. She wrote, 'Graceful'. On the other hand, Divya Agarwal could not stop gushing over the Uttaran actress's performance and went 'Waah.'

Take a look at Rashami's video here:

Meanwhile, news has it that Naagin 4 starring, Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Rashami is all set to bid adieu to the viewers. Yes, the makers are deciding to pull the plug of the show, and it will not be aired after the lockdown is uplifted. What are your thoughts on the same? What do you think of Rashami's video? Let us know in the comment section below.

