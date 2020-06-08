Rashami Desai flaunts her bewitching 'all work no play' look; Dalljiet Kaur and Divya Agarwal shower praises

Rashami Desai made heads turned yet again as she dropped in a enchanting picture while relaxing at home, and it has left everyone go gaga over her beauty. Take a look.

If there is one actress who is making everyone go gaga over her social media game amid quarantine, it has to be . Yes, ever since her exit from the Bigg Boss 13 house, the actress is very much active on social media. There's not a single day when Rashami misses out to share something with her fans and interact with them. In fact, during this social distancing phase, she has come more close to her 'extended family aka fans' by sharing pictures, video, and holding live chat sessions with them.

While fans are loving all her posts, Rashami's amazing fashion sense and bold looks are winning hearts. With each passing day, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is getting more beautiful and we're wondering what sort of home skincare remedy is she using. Well, we don't know Rashami's skincare routine and secret until now, but we surely know that she is making it extremely difficult for everyone to take eyes off her. Just a few days ago, Rashami dropped in yet another enchanting picture of herself relaxing at her home, and it is creating a storm on the internet.

In the photo, the beautiful actress is seen flaunting her 'all work and no play' look, and it has left everyone awestruck. Wearing a white coat with a black bodysuit, Rashami looks breathtakingly gorgeous. With hair tied in a neat bun, fresh makeup, and pink lips, the Uttaran actress just looks bewitching. The look on her face speaks volumes of the confidence she has, and it only adds charm to the overall picture. The basketball in her hand enhances the meaning of the photo, and it certainly adds value. It also makes us want to see Rashami playing the sport and make heads turn yet again. Her perfectly toned body and her curves make her look like a complete enchantress.

Well, we must say, Rashami's 'all work and no play' look has left us utterly impressed, and we're wondering how she manages to look so thrilling each time. We can't stop but say, she is definitely aging like fine wine and we now are eager to know her secret. Within moments of the actress dropping her stunning picture, it spread like wildfire on the internet, and fans went berserk over her beauty.

Not only fans but also Rashami's friends from the entertainment industry were all praises for her. While her BB 13 co-contestant Dalljiet Kaur wrote, 'Looking adorable love,' Divya Agarwal commented, 'Jaani.' Pooja Singh and Monic Bedi also showered her with love and compliments, as they were all hearts for her hot-hot look.

Take a look at Rashami's beautiful look here:

Meanwhile, Rashami is enjoying her quarantine at home with her family and is often seen sharing her adorable moments with them on social media. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4, however, the show is going off-air. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her next project soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Rashami's bold and beautiful avatar? Let us know in the comment section below.

