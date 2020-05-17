Rashami Desai flaunts toned figure in a crop top; Karishma Tanna, Karanvir Bohra can't stop gushing

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai rocked the chic look in a sunshine yellow crop top, but it was her washboard abs that grabbed everyone's attention. Take a look.

is one of the most loved celebrities on Indian Television. Today, when someone talks about the most talented and finest stars of TV, Rashami's name shines right at the top. However, her road to success has not been easy. Rashami has had her share of ups and downs to be what she is today. With her hard work, dedication and never give up attitude, the diva has certainly achieved a big name in the world of acting and entertainment.

She is one of the prettiest and the cutest stars in the Telly world. While Uttaran made Rashami a household name, her popularity reached new heights with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She now has a fan army, one that cannot be matched. Her fans support her in everything she does. Despite troubles in her personal life, the beautiful actress has shown many how to rise again with more strength and power. Fans love to see her, and every time she posts and picture or video, they can't stop drooling over it.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai's STRONG message on 'equality, humanity and beauty' is the need of the hour; Take a look

With such a huge fan following, Rashami also doesn't leave any chance to impress them and make them feel special. Almost every day, she takes to her social media, to share glimpses from her personal life. And today was no different. The pretty face decided to light up everybody's lazy Sunday morning with a beautiful picture. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress took to her Instagram handle to share an awe-inspiring photo flaunting her toned figure.

In the picture, Rashami can be seen wearing a sunshine yellow crop-top paired with black and white striped pants, as she poses for an elegant picture. With a little messy hair, nude lips, and fresh makeup, Rashami looked stunning. The confidence in her face and eyes made the picture much more attractive and appealing.

Along with this stylish look, Rashami wrote a very meaningful and relatable caption. She wrote, 'To love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you.' Well, we must say, Rashami surely knows how to put her thoughts in the right direction, and motivate everyone in these distressful times during the Coronavirus led lockdown. While she looks away from the camera, we cannot stop taking our eyes off her, cause her posture simply speaks the sheer confidence she has developed over the years.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai and Shivin Narang's THROWBACK pictures will make you want to see them together on screen

As soon as Rashami posted this morning picture, her fans went gaga, and couldn't stop praising her beauty. Not only her followers but also her friends from the industry were awestruck with Rashami's picture. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna wrote, 'Pretty Girl,' while Karanvir Bohra couldn't stop from commenting, 'You have become hot.' Mrunal Thakur extended her compliments with 'Hey sunshine.'

Take a look at Rashami's post here:

Well, we agree to all the compliments that the Naagin 4 actress has received for her picture, as she has nailed the look. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Rashami and Naagin 4 on-screen? Also, what do you think about Rashami's chic look? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai shares adorable PICTURES with her niece and they are too cute to handle

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×