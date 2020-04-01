Rashami Desai gets angry after being trolled for supporting Devoleena Bhattacharjee; Says 'Block SidNaaz fans'

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai is extremely furious with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans. Here's why.

Bigg Boss 13 might have been long gone, but some fan wars still continue. And the latest to get mired in this are BFF's Devoleena Bhattacharjee and . The two have become the target of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans, who are speaking ill about them and abusing them. It all started when during a live chat, Devoleena said that she did not really like see any chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz in their latest music video 'Bhula Dunga.' However, she liked Sidharth's acting in it and wished he was paired opposite Rashami instead.

Devo's opinions irked SidNaaz fans, who disapproved of her and started trolling her. Though the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress gave it back to her trolls in her sassy style, the hatred just kept intensifying. Rashami also jumped in to support her dear friend Devoleena and asked fans to stop spreading hate. However, the Naagin 4 actress fell into the pit and got trolled herself. Yes, fans started brutally trolling Rashami for extending support to Devo and going against Sidharth and Shehnaaz.

After receiving a lot of backlash and flak from the Bhula Dunga couple's fans, Rashami has finally broken her silence and expressed her anger on social media. Yesterday, the BB 13 finalist, took to her Twitter handle and gave a befitting reply to the troll army, who have sought to trolling for merely sharing one's views. Taking a dig, a furious Rashami said, let's block these SidNaaz, SidHearts, ShehnaazGill, and Shehnazians fans right away. Shame on such disgusting fans.'

Take a look at Rashami's tweet here:

Wow! Just because I supported my friend @Devoleena_23 so now I’m also being trolled.. Acha hai mere paas bhaut time hai ghar pe abb.. Let’s block these SidNaaz SidHearts ShehnaazGill Shehnazians fans right away.. Shame on such disgusting fans — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 31, 2020

However, if you read the comments on Rashami's tweets, you will understand that they have not stopped spreading the filth yet. They are still in a mood to continue this social media fan war and are now blaming Rashami to target Sidharth even outside the BB 13 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you support? Let us know in the comment section below?

