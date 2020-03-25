Rashami Desai gets candid about BB13 return, SidNaaz chemistry and Coronavirus; Urges fans to stay safe

Rashami Desai, who recently got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, has got candid about several things including SidNaaz chemistry, coronavirus lockdown and much more.

As the lockdown in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak in India has brought the showbiz industry (and the normal life across the nation) to a standstill, the fans are certainly missing watching their favourite celebrities. Although, the celebs are making sure to be in touch with their fans through social media and encourage them to follow the safety guidelines during the crisis situation. Amid these, Pinkvilla decided to get hold of some of the celebrities in an Instagram Live. In the recent session, got into an exclusive session with Pinkvilla and spoke about her life outside Bigg Boss 13 house, the shows return, Coronavirus lockdown and much more.

To recall, Rashami was one of the top 6 contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and the diva has time and again admitted that she is enjoying her time outside the house. And while the popular reality show is set to return on Indian television now, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is excited and nervous about it. Furthermore, Rashami shared her views about Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s music videos and was praises for both the pairs.

Talking about the coronavirus outbreak in the country and the lockdown, the actress asserted that it is high time that people understand the need of the hour and pay heed to government’s guidelines of social distancing and stay safe. Rashami also asserted that while she is also practising self quarantine, she is also missing being on work.

As of now, Rashami Desai has been roped in to play a key role in the much popular show Naagin 4. The actress has recently joined the cast and the fans are going gaga over her entry in the supernatural drama.

Here’s a look at Rashami Desai’s exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More