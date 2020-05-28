Rashami Desai gets a new makeup artist at home amid lockdown and you'll be surprised to know who it is; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai shared a BTS with her cute new makeup artist amid lockdown and you will be surprised to know who her personal makeup person is. Take a look.

has been putting in all efforts to keep her fans engaged with some fun-loving posts on her social media handles. Whether it is Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok, the actress is leaving no chance to entertain her fans amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. From pictures to comedy clips to dance videos, she's doing it all for her followers and helping them drive away their boredom. However, for all this, she needs to get ready and put on a diva look. But, with the lockdown in place, no salon is open and makeup artists are also far from reach.

While Rashami is skilled enough to do things on her own, did you know she has got herself a new makeup artist at home? Yes, someone is helping Rashami do her makeup on fleek for her social media posts and you will be surprised to know who it is. Well, don't worry the Dil Se Dil Tak actress has not broken any social distancing rules. Her new makeup artist is none other than her niece, Bhavya Desai. Yes, you read that right!

The actress's cute little niece has turned makeup artist for her amidst the lockdown, and its with Bhavya's magical skills that Rashami is looking more beautiful and young with each passing day. The Uttaran actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video of Bhavya doing her makeup, as she quietly sits on a chair and let the little girl flaunt her skills.

From applying the foundation to putting the eye-shadow, little Bhavya is seen giving Rashami a full makeover and it is just something we all need right now. Well, the final output was quite pretty, and 'Rashami tagged it as, Makeup by Bhavya Desai.' In the video, we also get to see their cute chemistry, while Bhavya is doing makeup, Rashami is seen handling her hair and giving her some tips. The warm hug at the end of the videos surely made us all go 'awww'. Their bond is just too adorable to miss. We must say, Rashami is quite lucky to have this cute personal makeup artist for her help at home.

The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant shared this video with a loving caption. She wrote, 'Lockdown memories be like.' As soon as she shared the video, people went gaga over their cuteness and could not stop praising their bond. Well, Rashami is having a gala time at home and spending some quality time with her loved ones. To see Rashami happy and smiling is surely a treat for her fans.

Yesterday, the actress also expressed her gratitude towards Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is helping migrants reach their home safely amid the lockdown by arranging buses for them. She took to her Twitter handle to share a beautiful painting showing Sonu as a 'Super Hero' coming to the rescue of people who are in need. With it, she wrote a heartfelt message thanking him for whatever he is doing for the country and the men.

Take a look at Rashami's posts here:

Dil se shukriya @SonuSood

Blessed to have a Super-Good-Human like you among all of us #SonuSoodTheRealHero pic.twitter.com/wYQ9kcVExy — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Naagin 4 is undergoing a revamp, and the original cast including Rashami, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria will not be seen in the show now. What are your thoughts on Rashami's posts? Do you like Rashami's cute little makeup artist? Let us know in the comment section below.

