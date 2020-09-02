Rashami Desai gives a glimpse of her adorable 'personal stalker' and it is not what you think; See Photo

Rashami Desai recently revealed about her 'stalker' in her latest social media, and it will leave you amused. But her BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee's comment on the post has caught everyone's attention. Take a look

loves spending time on social media and interacting with her fans. The actress keeps fans engaged and entertained with her quirky social media posts. Be it her personal time with family, or some off-screen fun with co-stars, Rashami ensures to give a glimpse of her whereabouts to her fans. Recently, the actress made a revelation about her 'personal stalker' on Instagram. Well, worry not, our beloved Rashami is not in any trouble, and her stalker is not what you think!

The actress has an adorable stalker, and it is none other than her 'pooch.' Yes, you read that right! Rashami's personal stalker is her pet doggo, and the actress is elated to have her furry friend's company. Rashami shared a cute picture from her house as she held her doggie in her arms, and cuddled. While the doggie rests on her lap, Rashami is seen making a goofy pout face and looks every bit cute.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai LASHES OUT at social media trolls who mocked her age; Says 'Hate is easy to choose'

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress and her pet make for an adorable frame, and fans couldn't stop gushing over them. With this awe-inspiring picture, Rashami wrote, 'My personal stalker. My Oreo.' While Rashami and Oreo are a sight to behold, it was Rashami's BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee's comment on the post that caught everyone's attention. Devo, who herself is a pet mommy of her pooch Angel, commented, 'Damadji.' Devoshami's fans couldn't stop laughing on Devo's comment. Apparently, Devoleena and Rashami joke about making their pets a couple, and Devo refers to Rashami's pet Oreo as Damadji.

Take a look at Rashami's post here:

Meanwhile, Rashami was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 as Shalakha, while Devoleena is all set to return as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai is excited about BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Can’t wait to see

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×