Rashami Desai gives a glimpse of her 'perfectly imperfect' side and it will leave you awestruck

Rashami Desai recently shared a beautiful sunkissed picture flaunting her 'perfectly imperfect' side and her beauty will surely leave you mesmerized. Check it out.

sure knows how to make heads turn with her amazing sense of style and beauty. The actress is known to spread her charm wherever she goes, and currently, she is doing it on her social media. With the Coronavirus-infused lockdown, shootings of TV shows have been stalled, so the actress is enjoying her sweet 'me time' at home with her family. Rashami enjoys a massive following, keeps updating her fans with her whereabouts. Fans love to get a glimpse of their beloved Rashami's life and go crazy whenever she posts something new.

Now, amidst this social distancing phase, Rashami is making sure to keep her fans engaged more. She keeps treating them with her photos, videos, and glimpses of her family time. In fact, to entertain everyone during this stay-at-home time, the actress has also started her own chat show, 'The RD show,' wherein she invites guests to have an interesting chatty session with her. The recent to join her was Rashami's best friend and popular actress Ankita Lokhande, and the girls had a gala time getting chatty with each other.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai channels her inner Madhuri Dixit as she grooves to 'Aaja Nachle'; WATCH

While Rashami has received an overwhelming response on her show, the highlight always remains her awe-inspiring selfies. With each new day, Rashami shares some new pictures of herself, making her fans go gaga over her beauty. And this is what happened recently when the Dil Se Dil Tak actress gave a glimpse into her 'perfectly imperfect' side, and her supporters couldn't get enough of her.

Well, Rashami shared a beautiful sun-kissed picture on her Instagram handle and made many eyes pop. With closed eyes, pink lips, open tresses, and fresh makeup look, Rashami looked like a doll. And what added to her look was her off-shoulder dress, which stole the show for her. We must say, Rashami looks pretty as ever, and we cannot take our eyes off her enchanting smile and beauty.

As soon as Rashami posted this sun-soaked photo, her fans went berserk, Rashami's Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, and BFF Arti Singh also left a comment. But, she had some complaints with the diva. Arti wrote, ' I like this imperfection, but not calling for 2 days is the one I hate.' Well, Arti just dropped a hint of problems into all BFF relationships, especially during the time of this lockdown. But, we're sure the two girls will have a gala time through video calls now.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai shares adorable PICTURES with her niece and they are too cute to handle

Not only this, but she also shared some goofy yet cutesy pictures after this. Well, these are close-up pictures and seem to be taken under a blanket. Yes, you read that right! It looks like the Naagin 4 actress was experimenting with her selfie-clicking style, and as always she nailed it. Yet again, her smile is to die more, and Rashami proved that she can look beautiful always. Here, it seems like she is going to bed, so her sleeping beauty avatar is just too good.

Take a look at her pictures here:

What are your thoughts on Rashami's quarantine special pictures? Isn't she simply gorgeous? Also, are you missing her, Naagin 4, and Nia Sharma on the small-screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Demise: Rashami Desai left heartbroken; Says 'It’s not only a sad day, it’s a sad year'

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×