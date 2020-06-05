Rashami Desai goes all glam as as she experiments with funky eye shadows; Says 'Enjoy life with no regrets'

Rashami Desai flaunted her glamorous looks recently on social media as the beautiful actress tried new and funky shades of eye shadow while quarantining at home. Take a look.

When you think of the most attractive and beautiful actresses in the Indian Television industry, 's name will shine right at the top. The actress has been ruling millions of hearts with her charming personality and breathtaking fashion statements. While we all adore Rashami's acting skills, it is her style game that has been sweeping us off our feet off late. From going all desi in traditional attires to giving competition models in her modern avatar to looking uber chic in her casuals, Rashami can do it all. She can carry any attire, and how!

Though she was always famous, her popularity just rose a top-notch after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Many liked Rashami's raw and real side, and couldn't stop themselves from falling in love with her. Well, not their fault, her cute and bubbly nature can swoon anyone. She has earned a humongous fan base, who are always keen to know what their favourite star is doing, especially during this social distancing phase. And Rashami also loves her fans, so she never misses out on giving a glimpse of her personal life with them. From posting pictures to making funny videos with her niece Bhavya to randomly sharing a message, the actress is quite active on social media.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai feels ecstatic after she drives to her favourite cafe to get coffee amid lockdown; WATCH

Just yesterday, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress again treated her fans with some awe-inspiring pictures of herself as she quarantined at home. In the picture, Rashami is seen wearing a simple black top, but it has turned out to be oh-so-glamorous. How do you ask? Well, the diva experimented with some funky eye shadows and nailed the look. From the subtle pink to the bold blue, Rashami's eye-shadow experimentation is on point. She proved that she can make a simple look glamorous, just by playing with colors. The fresh dewy makeup and pink lips go hand-in-hand, making her look adorable. Also, we cannot miss the shine her hairs have.

It seems like Rashami is indulging in some amazing skincare and haircare routine at home during this social distancing phase, as she has been looking younger day by day. It wouldn't be wrong to say, Rashami's aging process is going in the reverse direction, as she's getting hotter with each passing day.

With her all glam look, Rashami also shared an important message of living life the way one wants. She wrote, 'Enjoy life with no regrets.' Well, we must say, Rashami has a point because most of the time we keep regretting and sobbing over how things are going bad, and forget to enjoy the little happiness that we get in life.

Take a look at Rashami's all glam look here:

Meanwhile, Rashami was last seen in Naagin 4, and now with the show coming to an end, her fans are waiting for the actress to announce her next project soon. But, the Uttaran actress is enjoying her time with family at home and has not yet dropped any hints of her upcoming show. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Rashami's look? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai looks bewitching in a backless dress and Dalljiet Kaur goes 'Ufff'; See Photo

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×