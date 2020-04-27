Rashami Desai grooves to Jacqueline Fernandez's Genda Phool and her moves will leave you amused; Take a look

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai flaunted her amazing dance moves on Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's peppy track Genda Phool as she took up the #GendaPhoolChallenge. Check it out.

is multi-talented, and we're not just saying. She can act, cook, do comedy, paint, and the list never ends. Whatever comes her way, she ensures to give her best shot and soar par excellence. And if she's new to the skill, she will put in her heart and soul to learn it with utter perfection. She's not only the 'jack of all', but also the 'master' of what she loves to do. Give her anything and she will nail it.

Just like many others, the actress is spending her quarantine by unleashing her creative side and indulging in productive things. Whether it's learning to play the guitar or decorating the house, Rashami is donning the hat of creativeness and exploring her hidden talent. The actress enjoys a massive following on social media, which only grew stronger after her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She never fails to impress them, and is constantly sharing glimpses of her quarantine time with them. For her, fans are her extended family, and she misses no chance to engage with them.

Recently, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress surprised her fans with an amazing dance video. Yes, Rashami put on her dancing shoes and grooved to a peppy track. We're talking about none other than Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's peppy track Genda Phool. Yes, the song is creating noise all over social media and has made many actresses dance to its tunes. The recent to join the bandwagon to take the #GendaPhoolChallenge was Rashami. The challenge was thrown at her by Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh.

Without much thought, Rashami accepted the challenge with full enthusiasm and zeal and danced like there's no tomorrow. While her fans already knew that she will take up the challenge, they were yearning to get a glimpse of it. And yesterday (April 26, 2020), Rashami posted the video, and make the weekend more special for everyone.

In the video, the Naagin 4 actress is seen flaunting her amazing dance moves, as she gives it her touch and feel. While many other's just tried to imitate Jacky's steps, Rashami choreographed it herself with a sizzling twist. Her dance moves are a mix of modern and traditional, and it will make your heart skip a beat. While many of us are aware that Rashami is a fabulous dancer, but her effortless moves in this video are just awe-inspiring.

The Uttaran actress has definitely made temperatures soaring as she set the stage on fire. Rashami's fans are berserk over her performance and just cannot get enough of her breathtaking moves. Wearing a mud-colored top and black trousers, Rashami looks beautiful. Her perfectly toned body and her curves are making many heads turn, and it will make you want to watch the clip on repeat. Fans are showering her with loads of love and wishes. Rashami also mentioned that Genda Phool is her current favourite song, and what better than she giving her touch!

Take a look at the video here:

Chalo Jao Insta pe dekho mera dance in #gendaphool https://t.co/oLTK0OOT65 @Its_Badshah @Asli_Jacqueline Thank you for this song It’s my current favourite — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 26, 2020

Rashami's BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee also took up the challenge and grooved to the track. Looks like the best friends had planned to release their videos simultaneously! Apart from them, , Asim Riaz's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, Monalisa, Urvashi Rautela, and Jasleen Matharu have also participated in the challenge.

What are your thoughts on the same? Did you like Rashami's dance? Who was better Rash or Devo? Do you want her to dance more often? Let us know in the comment section below.

