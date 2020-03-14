Rashami Desai: Here's what Naagin 4 star REVEALED about her breakup with ex beau Arhaan Khan post Bigg Boss 13

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After an ugly breakup with Arhaan Khan on Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai was bombarded with questions about him from all over. Here are some powerful statements that the Naagin 4 star has made about her ex-boyfriend.

and 's breakup is known to all of us. While Rashami had a fruitful journey on Bigg Boss 13, there are some parts that she wished could've erased. The actress's personal life went for a toss when host revealed some shocking truths about her then beau Arhaan Khan. The lady was completely shattered and in tears as someone who she loved so dearly betrayed her trust. While she was in the BB 13 house, she hinted towards separation, but things were more clear when she came out.

After getting her heartbroken, the diva did not decide to cry over it but learnt a lesson from it. She took her sweet little time to take the final call and hit the last nail in the coffin of their failed relationship. While many would've broken down, Rashami stood up with more courage and proved she's a strong woman. She established herself as a mature, self-dependent and powerful lady. Now, as Rashami is moving ahead professionally with Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, we take a look at all she revealed about her ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan after her stint on Salman Khan's show.

Here are some strong statements Rashami made about Arhaan Khan:

1. On Arhaan hiding the truth

Rashami was under the dark about Arhaan's marriage and child, until host Salman Khan broke it to her in one of the episodes. When asked how she felt when he hid the truth, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress stated, 'If there was something about his past, I should have known about it and he shouldn't have kept me in the dark. I made my relationship about him official and then I learnt about it. I feel I should have known everything and it was my right.'

2. On handling herself when she learnt Arhaan's truth

Breakups are never easy. While some cry over it, others take it as a lesson. Rashami was from the latter category. She stated, 'I am happy I learnt about Arhaan's past during the show. I don't know how I would have handled everything if I was out. I took my time and I am out of it.'

3. On compromising her dignity for someone on National TV

With all her personal life becoming the hot topic of discussion and things taking place on a national level, Rashami was disappointed. But she did not lose hope. Ask her about compromising things for Arhaan's reputation, she says, 'I had a lot of questions that I had asked him (Arhaan). But, I did not get any answer. Every time I was told that whatever answers I need, he cannot give me here (inside the BB 13 house). The kind of messages and things were happening, it was not going with his words. He contacted a lot of people and then I decided that now I need to stop.'

4. On Arhaan's bankruptcy statement against her

Arhaan Khan in an episode had said, 'Rashami Desai road par aa gayi thi. Mein use yahan tak leke aaya hun'. Replying to which she said, 'Whatever I did was for his good and if he couldn’t understand that, I think it is his fault. When Gaurav came and told me, I was shocked. When he claimed that he has supported me financially 'Unhone mujhe Uthayyaa hai,' I just chuckled and laughed. Who is he to pick me up and make me? He knows his position and reality. He should have thought before making such a comment.'

5. On taking time to calling it quits

Even after learning about Arhaan's reality, Rashami took the time to announce an official breakup. While some called it her foolishness, others just wanted her to get rid of things. Clarifying about the same, she said, 'He had helped me emotionally and I respect that but it doesn't mean you will lie to me. I expected a lot more from him and what happened was extremely opposite. I've realised one thing, if I have made something, or loved someone with honesty I have the power to also put an end to it. I did take time and I did not take any impulsive decision.'

6. On Arhaan discussing personal things with Himanshi Khurrana

Rashami slammed Arhaan for revealing their personal problems to Himanshi Khurana while she was still in the show. 'It was completely wrong. A man with a spine would have never done that. There is no justification if your partner is discussing your private issues with a third party,' said Rashami.

7. On meeting Arhaaan after BB 13

When asked her if she will confront Arhaan after whatever had happened, Rashami pronounced, 'I am very clear with my decision that I don’t see a future with Him. I have helped him throughout, outside and inside the house. I don’t think I will do any confrontation or anything. I will just move on with life.'

8. On moving on in life

After all the drama, Rashami finally decided to give her life a new start, about which she said, 'I am very happy that despite my taking some time, I have come to a decision and will now move on in life. It is absolutely over from my side. He is not the right man for me. God bless him and may he have a good future.'

