Rashami Desai joins Ankit Tiwari and other TV actors for a song to salute the spirit of COVID 19 frontliners

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai has joined singer Ankit Tiwari and many other TV actors for dedicating a song to salute the spirit of Coronavirus frontliners. Read on to know more.

Coronavirus had proved to be the biggest enemy of mankind now. The pandemic has gripped everyone and has left our lives devastated. While we all are trying our best to fight the war against COVID-19, it is only getting difficult by each passing day. Many of us are struggling to stay indoors, and some are also seen breaking the social distancing rules. However, some are risking their lives to save others. They are fighting the big battle outside to keep us safe.

We're talking about medical professionals, healthcare workers, policemen, the Indian army, civil workers, and many others. While we cannot thank them enough for their service, many Bollywood and TV actors have paid their tribute to them. Several songs and poems are being dedicated to the COVID-19 warriors to acknowledge their courage, dedication, hard work, and selfless service for the masses. From 's Teri Mitti version to 's Pyaar Karona to 's Thahar Ja, many have taken the musical route to show their appreciation to the Coronavirus frontliners.

Now, has joined hands with singer Ankit Tiwari for a special COVID-19 song titled, 'Salaam Hai'. Yet again the song is dedicated to the Coronavirus warriors and people working at the frontline for the benefit of the nation. It has been composed by Sayam and Mohit, while Ankit has given his soulful voice to it. Apart from the Dil Se Dil Tak actress, the song features popular TV faces like Vaishali Takker, Sezal Sharma, Gaurav Bajaj, Balraj Syal, Farnaaz Shetty, Shafaq Naaz, Ankita Khare and Aanchal Khurana.

Expressing her happiness to join such a good cause, Rashami said that she is elated to be part of the song. It has given her an opportunity to salute the frontliners, who have been working relentlessly for the country. She hoped that everyone is safe indoors and is taking proper precautions. The Naagin 4 actress further added that people should not only taking care of physical health but also mental well-being as we all wait for things to jump back to normalcy.

Sharing details of the song, Ankit said that it revolves around the COVID-19 crisis. It is an ode to the frontliners. Sharing how he managed to come up with the song amid lockdown, the singer revealed that the sole problem that he faced was the set-up. He did not have a proper set-up to record the song at his residence. He did not wish to leave leave any stone unturned to create this song and wanted to give his cent percent efforts. Ankit revealed that he recorded the song on his phone, but was not quite happy with the output. However, with sheer luck, he got to record the song at his neighbours place, who is a programmer. Ankit says, 'It is a very sweet melody.'

Gaurav Bajaj, Rashami's co-star from Uttaran is also very happy to be a part of the project. Talking about his experience, he shared that he shot his portion in his garden all by himself. He said that the song is an attempt to encourage everyone to stay positive in these difficult times and also shower love on the ones fighting the battle at the frontline. The actor stated that the song is all about giving hope and confidence to people and thanking all those who are working for the community at large.

Well, the release date of 'Salaam Hai' is yet to be out, but it will be dropped soon. Are you excited to listen to the song and watch Rashami in it? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

