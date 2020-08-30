Rashami Desai LASHES OUT at social media trolls who mocked her age; Says 'Hate is easy to choose'

Rashami Desai recently slammed trolls who posted flithy comments on her social media posts and mocked her with disrespectful names. Take a look at how Rashami tackled online trolls.

In recent times, cyberbullying has become of the major problems. Be it Bollywood, Sports, or Television, celebrities from all across have been victims of online trolling. From using abusive languages to calling names to spreading filth, internet trolling has been increasing with each passing day. Social media trolls usually hide behind anonymous names to spread hate and abuse celebrities they dislike. While some celebrities generally don't pay heed to trolls, many have raised their voices and given back to trolls.

Recently, spoke up against such insensitive, disrespectful social media users, who passed comments on her posts and derogated her. The actress has also been receiving several abusive messages and comments on social media. But, now the Uttaran actress has finally spoken up and lashed out at trolls who mocked her age, and called her buddhi (old), aunty, besharam aunty, and more. In a mood to teach these trolls a lesson, Rashami shared screenshots of the hate comments by some social media users, and schooled them in harsh words.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress called out the online abusers and sent a strong message. Sharing a screenshot of their nasty comments, Rashami wrote, 'Tu hai kaun be? (Who are you?) Are these the thoughts you have for your mother, sisters, girlfriend or any woman for that matter? This is what your parents or your surroundings are teaching you, or is it your own vulture shitty mind? Really sad to see that people like you know how to write but don’t know what to write and that is when you guys lack education and you guys need it. I pity you, boys, with such small filthy mind.'

The former Bigg Boss 13 finalist did not stop there, she highlighted how some people are spreading hate in the world, and wrote, 'Seriously, these days, negativity and hate are easy to choose, but becoming a star isn't that easy. When it comes to spreading love, people are finding that difficult. And on top of it, you'll have kept your Instagram handle names as #Love and #Star. What a shame!'

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress also tagged cybercrime helpline, cybercrime India, Mumbai police, and PM Narendra Modi in her posts. Rashami was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 as Shalakha aka Nayantara. Fans of the diva are waiting for her to announce her next project soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

