Rashami Desai lip synching popular Bollywood songs as she tries new filters is too cute to handle; WATCH

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai recently tried some quirky social media filters as she lip-synced to some peppy Bollywood tracks and her cuteness will drive away your quarantine boredom./ Take a look.

is hands down one of the cutest and most loved celebrities in the Telly world. Her popularity only rose further after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. On the controversial show, viewers got to see the never-seen-before avatar of Rashami. She laughed, danced, cooked, fought, and also cried. BB 13 brought about the real and raw side of the actress, something that her fans couldn't see while she played her characters. Her journey on 's show was a roller-coaster ride, but she earned many more fans. She now has her own huge fan base, who keep supporting her and her showering their love on her every time.

The actress is multi-talented, and there's no doubt about the fact. She can act, cook, dance, and also make people laugh. However, recently, Rashami gave us a glimpse of another talent, lip-syncing. Yes, the diva was seen lip-syncing popular and peppy Bollywood songs on social media. But, it had a twist, she did it while trying new filters on social media. From the Wakhra Swag to Mika Singh's Mast Kalander, Rashami lip-synced to some groovy Bollywood tracks, giving a treat to her fans.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai's fan made sketches prove she is aging like fine wine; See Photos

Along with this, Rashami tried some new social media filters, which she never did before. However, the 'tadka' to all this was her adorable expressions and happiness on her face. Just like most of the millennial, Rashami was surprised by the fun these filters bring to life, especially when boredom is striking you amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Looks like she got hooked these fun-loving filters too, as not one or two, she tried several of them a once.

She looked extremely cute and beautiful and we couldn't take our eyes off her. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say, seeing her happy certainly drives away many the quarantine blues of many of her fans. While Rashami keeps treating her fans with glimpses of her quirky life, in return they shower her with loads of love and compliments.

Take a look at Rashami's cute videos here:

Meanwhile, Rashami's personal life and relationship with her ex-boyfriend again made headlines as her bank statements got leaked on social media. The bank details revealed that Arhaan had been withdrawing money from Rashami's account in her absence and also without her knowledge. She was shaken after everything again came out in the media.

Initially, the Naagin 4 actress decided to stay mum, but she broke her silence with some tweets on her Twitter handle. The Uttaran actress shared a series of posts, speaking her heart out about the topic. She explained how she doesn't owe any explanation to anyone out there. Her emotions and anger are evident from her posts. She said that she is a self-made woman, and is happy in her own space now. She has her family, career, and friends in place, so she doesn't want to drag her past more. Rashami firmly said that she is done with her past and has moved forward, and she will never speak about it anytime again.

What are your thoughts on the same? Aren't Rashami's video's simply adorable? Are you missing her on-screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai REVEALS her plans to meet Bigg Boss 13's BFF Asim Riaz; Find Out

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2015

Share your comment ×