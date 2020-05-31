Rashami Desai looks back at a fun evening by the beach before the lockdown began and it's relatable; Watch

Rashami Desai recently shared a lockdown video of her fun evening at a beach during then pre-lockdown period and it will make you crave for an outing. Take a look.

It's been more than two months that we all are locked in our houses owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. While we were all thinking that we will soon be able to go out and enjoy ourselves as the lockdown gets uplifted, it looks like a distant dream. Yes, only yesterday the lockdown got extended till June 30, owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. While there are some relaxations in lockdown 5.0, we still have to be homebound to help flatten the curve and get things back to normalcy again. Well, what has to be done has to be done, but we cannot deny the fact that we all are missing our outings and trips with friends.

Not only us but our beloved actress is also missing her getaways. Yes, the actress is yearning to take a step outside but is keeping her calm and following the norms. She recently took down the memory lane of her pre-lockdown fun, as she shared a beautiful throwback video on her Instagram handle. In the video, Rashami is seen enjoying her time nearby a beach and looks utterly happy. With hair tied, and the cool breeze hitting her, the joy on her face is just explainable and totally relatable. Well, it was Rashami's sweet throwback to the time when life was simple before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted our daily lives, and we can understand it completely.

The video also had a quote inside which read, 'You live only once, but if you do it right, once is enough.' Well, we agree with Rashami at all ends, and after seeing her throwback video, we're also yearning to go out and enjoy with our pals. But, we've to wait a little longer for things to fall in place. Talking about Rashami's look in the video, it is an inspiration for us for our next outdoor trip. The white tee and olive green jacket, with dewy makeup, suits the diva thoroughly and she again proves it that no one can carry casuals like her.

Take a look at Rashami's throwback video here:

Meanwhile, Rashami is enjoying her time at home in quarantine. She is cooking, doing yoga, learning to play the guitar, spending time with her family, and interacting with her fans. There's been not a single day when Rashami has not posted something on her social media handles to treat her fans and help them drive away their boredom. In fact, she also joined Tiktok for them and is very much active in making creative videos on the platform.

On the professional front, Rashami was last seen in Naagin 4 as Shalakha. However, Ekta Kapoor has announced the show's closure, and now only the finale episode will air paving way for a new season with a new cast. Rashami had just done two episodes for the Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria starrer, but her role was loved by all. What are your thoughts ion the same? let us know in the comment section below.

