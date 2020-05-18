Rashami Desai looks beautiful as she decks up amid quarantine; Asks fans to 'Hustle, glow and stay unique'

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai looks like an enchantress in her latest photos as she glams up at home amidst quarantine. Take a look.

has been making headlines with whatever she is doing, or for that matter not doing. If we had to name one actress from the Indian Television world that has become fans favorite, Rashami's name would shine right at the top. Ever since she came out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, after a fruitful roller-coaster journey, her popularity has reached new heights. She enjoys a massive following on social media, and also has a fan army of her own, who keep a keen eye on her activities.

The actress had recently joined Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 as Shalakha aka Manyata. However, before fans could see more of her on the show, the countrywide lockdown was announced, owing to the Coronavirus threat. Since then, fans have been yearning to see Rashami spread her acting magic on-screen. However, while she doesn't know when that will happen, she is leaving no stone unturned to keep her fans entertained. Yes, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is interacting with her fans through social media and keeping them engaged.

Almost every day, Rashami gives a glimpse of her personal life to her fans through her varied social media handles. From sharing beautiful pictures to funny videos to giving insights from her quarantine life, there's never been a day that Rashami has not posted on social media to drive away her fans' boredom and quarantine blues. And today was no different. Just a few hours ago, the Uttaran actress took to her Instagram handle to share multiple posts with an important message.

Not one or two, Rashami shared three jaw-dropping pictures of herself, wherein she looked absolutely beautiful. In one picture, she is seen dolled up in a pretty off-shoulder white dress, with some diamond-shaped embroidery on it. Her attitude and makeup in this picture are the highlights. She looked so gorgeous that even her former BB 13 housemate Dalljiet Kaur couldn't stop herself from gushing over her. She wrote, 'Ufff Ufff, hotness.'

In the second picture, Rashami again went off-shoulder but took a black and white turn. In the monochrome photo, Rashami is seen making direct contact with the camera, and her eyes are just sparkling like never before. Her pink lips and curled hair, also grab the attention. In the third picture, Rashami is seen flaunting a beautiful headgear, and a choker. Dressed in black, she looks flawless.

There's no doubt that all the three pictures, Rashami looks like an enchantress, but what is more important here is the message she is trying to give out to the world. Her pictures, speak volumes of self-love, and how people should start accepting themselves as they are. She very subtly, yet strongly asked everyone to 'Hustle, glow and stay unique.'

Take a look at Rashami's beautiful pictures here:

The BB 13 contestant's fans couldn't stop gushing over her beauty and asked if she is aging backward, and we also have the same question. Well, we must say, Rashami is surely aging like fine wine, and we can't take our eyes off her beauty. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

