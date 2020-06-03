Rashami Desai looks bewitching in a backless dress and Dalljiet Kaur goes 'Ufff'; See Photo

Rashami Desai got the temperatures soaring high again on social media as she posed for a stunning picture in a backless dress, leaving her fans awestruck. Take a look.

is a stunner, and we're not just saying. Over the years, the actress has redefined fashion with her attractive style statement and proved to be a fashionista. Be it traditional, casual, or the red-carpet look, Rashami knows how to rock it all. She is one of those, who believe in experimenting and giving it her own touch. It's been long since we've seen Rashami step out to wow us with her amazing sense of style, owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, she leaves no chance to treat her fans with her beauty and style on social media.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress enjoys a humongous following on all her social media handles, and never misses interacting with her fans. From posting stunning pictures to surprising them with workout and dance videos, Rashami keeps her fans engaged always. And yesterday was no different. The diva took to her Instagram handle share yet another awe-inspiring picture that left everyone going gaga over her. In the photo, Rashami is seen wearing a red and black backless dress, as she poses for the camera. With neatly tie hair, red lips, and perfectly done makeup, Rashami looks like an enchantress. While she has no smile on her face this time, her eyes do all the talking.

The actress's caption also caught our attention, wherein she explained the importance of being truthful and loyal in any relationship. She revealed that for it matters what a person says and does in her absence, rather than how he or she pretends to be when she is around. She wrote,'I’m more concerned with who you are behind my back than who you are to my face. Your loyalty should not depend on my presence.'

As soon as Rashami posted the picture, her fans went beserk and couldn't take eyes off her beauty. Not only her followers, but her friends from the industry also showered praises for her. Her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Dalljie Kaur commented, 'Ufff. The hotness is back too.' On the other hand, TV actor Karanveer Mehra also had some sweet compliments for her. He said, 'Darling behind your back people are going gaga. Bring sexy back.'

Apart from this ethereal picture, Rashami also shared an important message for her fans on Twitter asking them to be safe at home amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and not got out to enjoy the rains. She said, 'We Mumbaikars love monsoon way too much but this time we all are in this situation together and we all should promise to follow all the rules n take care of ourselves and others for a better future!'

Take a look at Rashami's picture and message here:

We Mumbaikars love monsoon way too much but this time we all are in this suitation together and we all should promise to follow all the rules n take care of ourselves and others for a better future! #StayHome #StaySafe — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) June 2, 2020

On the professional front, Rashami was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. However, her character hs come to an end as the TV Czarina has called off the fourth season and is all set to introduce the fifth season. What are your thoughts on Rashami's stunning photo? Let us know in the comment section below.

