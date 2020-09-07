  1. Home
Rashami Desai looks chic in latest PICS but her 'Naagin' inspired earrings steal the show; Hina, Nia pour love

Rashami Desai left fans a gawking with her latest bold pictures on social media, but it was her 'Naagin' inspired earrings that grabbed eyeballs. Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, and many others showered love on her. Take a look.
When it comes to style, Rashami Desai is sure to steal your attention with her fashion sense. The actress has an impeccable style statement and can leave anyone stumped with her looks. Be it ethnic or modern outfits, Rashami can carry any look with panache. She knows the trick to look the best every time. She never fails to impress the fashion police with her trendsetting sartorial choices. Not only her fashion game, but her social media game is also 'LIT.' 

The actress keeps teasing fans with awe-inspiring pictures of herself, every now and then. Recently, Rashami set the internet of fire, as she dropped some jaw-dropping photos, showing off her bold and sexy avatar. Rashami shares some pictures, wherein she is seen wearing a light pink suit, paired with a short skirt, and looks breathtakingly gorgeous. She has raised the 'oomph' factor with these beautiful pictures, and the hotness level is too high to simply take our eyes off her.

ALSO READ:  Rashami Desai shuts down troll who wished death for her for troubling Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13

With hair tied in quirky ponytails, nude lipstick, and fresh makeup, Rashami looks like a complete diva. Her sass is evident from her posture, and she has set the temperatures soaring high. While she looks like an enchantress, it is her 'Naagin' inspired 'snake' earrings that grabbed eyeballs and stolen the show. Rashami's hot avatar has made everyone go berserk and fans are skipping a heartbeat. 

The actress's friends from the industry also couldn't stop gushing over her. While her Naagin 4 co-star Nia Sharma commented, 'Snake hangover,' Naagin 5 star Hina Khan was all hearts for the love. Rashami's Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Dalljiet Kaur said 'Love the look,' While Shefali Bagga went 'Oh la la.' 

Take a look at Rashami's latest pictures here: 

Meanwhile, she was last seen as Shalakha aka Nayantara in supernatural thriller Naagin 4. Fans are yearning to see the diva spread the magic of her acting skills in a new project soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai gives a glimpse of her adorable 'personal stalker' and it is not what you think; See Photo

