Rashami Desai looks ethereal in orange Rajasthani bridal attire; Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls her 'Dulhaniya'

Rashami Desai dolled up as a Rajasthani bride for a photoshoot recently and left everyone awestruck with her beautiful look. Karanvir Bohra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohena Kumari Singh, and many others showered her with compliments. Take a look.

needs no introduction. The actress has been ruling hearts for many-many years now. With her acting prowess and performance, Rashami is touted to be one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the Indian Television industry. She was last seen in Naagin 4, and since then, fans have been missing her onscreen. However, Rashami has managed to keep her fans engaged through her fun-loving social media posts.

Not only acting, but Rashami has made a special place in everyone's hearts with her fashion game as well. She is considered to be a fashionista, and many take inspiration from her styling. From western to traditional wear, Rashami knows how to 'rock' all looks. Her recent pictures in ethnic wear have taken the internet by storm. Well, Rashami surprised everyone as she dolled up in Rajasthani bridal outfit for her latest photoshoot. Yes, you read that right! Rashami turned into in a Rajasthani bride and left everyone gawking.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Fans hail Hina Khan for backing Rashami Desai after Jasmin hinted she provoked Sidharth Shukla

She shared the photos on her Instagram handle, wherein she is seen dressed in a shimmery bright orange lehenga choli. She ditched the usual bridal red, and opted for the radiant orange, giving it a funky touch. She accessorized her look with nose rings, maang tika, bangles, necklace, and jhumkas. With hair neatly tied, Rashami went all out to portray a true Indian bride as she covered her head in a veil. From her makeup to her attire, everything was on point, and she looked ethereal.

Take a look at Rashami's pictures here:

Fans went gaga over Rashami's photoshoot. Her BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee also was wowed by the look and called her 'Dulhaniya.' Karanvir Bohra, Mohena Singh Kumari of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, Sheeva Rana, and others showered Rashami with love. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Rashami's Rajasthani bridal avatar? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai REACTS to Sidharth Shukla's 'aisi ladki' comment on Nikki Tamboli; See post

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×