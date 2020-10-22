Rashami Desai looks ravishing in red as she celebrates the festival of Durga Pujo with fervour; See Photos

Rashami Desai has left fans gawking with her Bengali Bride look in her latest social media post as he celebrates Pujo fervour. Take a look at Rashami's ethereal pictures here.

The festive season is here. If there's anyone from the Telly Town, who is completely dipped into this fervour, it has to be . It looks like she is on a spree to leave everyone mesmerized with her 'Indian beauty' looks. If you've been following her Instagram lately, you know what we mean. From a tribal look to a Rajasthani look, Rashami is going all out to make heads turn as she experiments with her style. '

Now, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant has left everyone wowed with her 'Bengali girl' look with her latest pictures. In the photos, Rashami is seen challenging her inner Bong beauty, as she looks ravishing in red. The diva is dressed in a blood-red saree, draped in the traditional Bengali way, and looks every bit beautiful. With dramatic makeup, perfectly winged eyeliner, red hot lipstick, and wavy open tresses, Rashami looks ethereal.

She accentuated her look with red bangles, dangler earrings, and a Bengali-style pearl nath (nose ring). The beautiful actress completed her look with sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead and above the eyebrows. Rashami is seen celebrating the fervour of Durga Pujo in one, as she is even seen posing with a dhunuchi (incense burner) in her hand, that is used to perform the special Pujo aarti. With her enchanting pictures, Rashami spread the message of love. She wrote, 'Spread love to have love.'

Fans were mesmerized with Rashami's Bengali bride look, and couldn't stop gushing over her. Karan Kundrra, Rajeev Paul, Sakshi Gulati, and Kumkum Bhagya's Supriya Shukla also compliment Rashami for her beauty.

Take a look at Rashami's Bengali girl look here:

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Rashami might enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior soon, however, no confirmations have been made yet. What are your thoughts on Rashami's Pujo looks? Doesn't she look enchanting? Let us know in the comment section below.

