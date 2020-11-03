Rashami Desai to make her digital debut with a never before seen role opposite Tanuj Virwani; Deets Inside

As per recent media report, the popular television actress Rashami Desai will make her digital debut alongside actor Tanuj Virwani. In the upcoming film, the popular TV actress will be seen in a never before seen role.

Popular television actress has been making headlines for both her personal and professional life. The popular television face won many hearts during her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Post BB13, the actress has been getting a lot of projects. Now, as per the recent media report, the Dil Se Dil Tak star is all set to make her digital debut alongside actor Tanuj Virwani. It is being said that in the film the diva, who has given her nod to the project, will be seen in a never seen before avatar.

The entertainment portal SpotBoyE quoted the source close to the development as saying, “With this the former Bigg Boss contestant will be making her digital debut as well. Rashami will be seen in a never seen before avatar.” While talking about her transformation, Rashmi said she loves to experiment with her looks but the audience mainly remembers the star for her characters’ avatars. She added that in the BB house, she has shown her different avatars and the audience liked it too.

Rashami Desai was quoted as saying, “I have always been wearing such clothes, but somehow people only remember me in my characters’ avatars. I wore bold clothes in Bigg Boss and people saw me in different avatars inside the house. I am glad that I got a little time for myself and have been trying different looks. People are loving it and I am happy.”

She further said, “I am an actress. I want to play different roles and that’s what I have been trying to do. Till now, all the work I have done as an actor, people have loved it and this time, I am looking for something even more strong and amazing.”

On the work front, Rashami Desai was last seen in Naagin 4 where she essayed the role of Shalakha. Needless to say, her OTT debut has been something Rashami’s fans have been waiting for quite a long time now.

Credits :SpotBoyE

