Rashami Desai is making memories with her mom, dances with her on 'Kehna Hi Kya' song; WATCH

Rashami Desai is one of the most loved actresses in the Telly world and owing to her cute looks and acting chops, she has a huge fan following too. The actress has been a part of some popular shows and her impeccable acting prowess has been loved by the audiences. Rashami has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often share her life update with her fans. She also uploads glamorous pictures and amusing videos and keeps everyone updated on her whereabouts. The new video shared by Rashami can be labeled as the most adorable video on her Instagram feed to date.

In this video, the actress can be seen dancing along with her mother on 'Kehna Hi Kya' song. Sharing this lovely video, Rashami captioned, "My mom is my biggest inspiration, and dancing with her gives me all the right chills Making the best of best memories with my mommy dearest". Not only that, Rashami and her mother have opted for matching outfits and can be seen twinning in pink ethnic wear. Celebs such as Bharti Singh Srishty Rode, Neha Bhasin, Anuradha Khurana, Niti Taylor, and Arti Singh among others have hailed this mother-daughter duo dance, and have showered their love in the comment section.

Rashami Desai's career:

Rashami Desai started her career in Hindi television with the show Ravan, followed by a double role in Pari Hoon Main. The actress earned a lot of fame and success with her notable performance as Tapasya Thakur in the long-running soap Uttaran from 2009 to 2014. Rashmi has also been part of a music video and was last seen in the 15th season of Bigg Boss. Rashami, Umar, and Rajiv’s friendship was one of the biggest highlights of BB15 and they continue to maintain this even after the season.

