Rashami Desai nails the perfect liquid eyeliner look and it is every girl's dream; See Pic

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai's recent look will leave you speechless. Check it out.

is one of the prettiest actresses we have in the Telly world. Whether it is a traditional outfit or a modern gown, she carries everything to utter perfection. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say, her fashion statement in the Bigg Boss 13 house was to the point, and she has surely inspired many with her style. She knows how to keep it casual, comfortable yet catchy. Now, just like us, Rashami is also housebound due to the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown. She is making the most of it interacting with fans on live chat and following her self-care routine.

Just a few hours ago, Rashami took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her makeup skills. She was seen flaunting a perfect liquid eyeliner look and oh boy, we are swooned by her. She captioned it as, 'If you can apply liquid eyeliner. You can do anything in life.' Well, we totally agree with Rashami here as getting the winged-looked is every girl's dream. And what makes the picture much more beautiful is those pink lips. It just makes us go, 'Such cuteness, baby doll'.

Not only this, but Rashami shared another picture, wherein she is seen flaunting her perfect curvaceous figure. Wearing a shimmery crop-top and unique designed skirt, Rashami looks awe-inspiring. In the caption she wrote, Little by little, Day by day, What is meant for you, Find its way. Have courage and be kind!' Well, we all know Rash is a very strong lady, and we've seen her rise above all struggles in these years. But here, we are completely smitten by her beauty, she is definitely aging like 'Fine wine.'

Take a look at Rashami's posts here:

Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen spreading her magic in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 ask Shalakha. The show also stars Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and in the lead roles. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

