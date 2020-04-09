Rashami Desai opens up on her equation with Sidharth Shukla post Bigg Boss 13; Says it’s all cool between them

Rashami Desai, who was at loggerheads with Sidharth Shukla during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, seems to have mended her ties with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star.

Bigg Boss 13, which has been synonymous to Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana’s mushy romance, also made the heads turn for its numerous inhouse fights and controversies. From Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s violent tiffs to Sidharth and Asim’s rivalry, the popular reality show witnessed it all. Each day bought some new drama in the house and left the viewers intrigued. Amid all this, Sidharth and ’s equation was also the talk of the town.

We have seen them fighting off and on inside the BB house and it looked like they won’t like to bear a sight of each other post Bigg Boss 13. But looks like both Sidharth and Rashami have let the bygones be bygones and have mended their bond. In fact, the Uttaran actress also confirmed the same in her recent interview with Spotboye wherein she was quizzed about her equation with the Bigg Boss 13 winner post their stint on the popular reality show. To this, Rashami replied saying it’s all cool between them and there isn’t any tension now. She even asserted that she wouldn’t shy away from talking to Sidharth socially since everything is sorted between them. Furthermore, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress also asserted that she did contact Sidharth after the release of his song Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz Gill and stated, “In fact, I wished him and Shehnaaz both after seeing their song Bhula Dunga.”

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai on Arhaan Khan: Don't think will confront him, will move on with life

On the other hand, Sidharth had also asserted that he wouldn't like to hold any grudges and maintain a cordial relationship with Rashami. In fact, while speaking about his best memories from Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth mentioned his stunning performance with Rashami Desai which left everyone in awe of their equation. "I really liked the picture and I don't really know why. It is from the finale act, where through our performance we were trying to say that how professionally we get along so well, but the moment the camera switches off, we become enemies. It was fun shooting together. Moreover, while shooting we let our guards down,” the Uttaran actor had told ETimes in one of his interviews.

To recall, Sidharth and Rashami were seen being at loggerheads since the beginning of Bigg Boss 13 and left no chance to hit out at each other or make nasty comments along with washing their dirty linen on the national television. In fact, things got worse after Rashami’s now ex-boyfriend entered the show and was seen intervening in the Dil Se Dil Tak couple’s arguments. In fact, things even turned worse between Rashami-Arhaan and Sidharth during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes wherein the Uttaran star had thrown a cup of tea on the Bigg Boss 13 winner. This wasn’t all. Arhaan had also intervened in the heated argument and ended up getting physical with Sidharth on the national television.

ALSO READ | Rashami Desai gets angry after being trolled for supporting Devoleena Bhattacharjee; Says 'Block SidNaaz fans'

Their tussle grabbed a lot of eyeballs and it did confirm Rashami and Sidharth’s ugly past and their rivalry. However, despite the trouble in their personal life, fans were in awe of their onscreen chemistry. Not only did they make a terrific pair in their show Dil Se Dil Tak, but their sizzling chemistry also raised the temperature during a task on Bigg Boss 13 as well wherein they had to recreate their DSDT moments. Ever since then, SidRa has been one of the most talked about trends and fans have been yearning to see this amazing onscreen pair together again.

As of now, Rashami Desai has been roped in for an interesting role in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel which features Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead. She is seen playing the role of Nayantara aka Shalakha in the show and is expected to bring some amazing twists in the plot. note, Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela is the fourth season of the supernatural drama and has been ruling the television screens ever since it was launched in December last year. Meanwhile, Sidharth is currently basking in the success of Darshan Raval’s song Bhula Dunga which marked his first collaboration with Shehnaaz post Bigg Boss 13 and opened to rave response from the audience.

ALSO READ | Sidharth Shukla: 5 statements by the actor on Rashami Desai post Bigg Boss 13 will make you root for #SidRa

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More