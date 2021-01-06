Rashami Desai puts rumours to rest and reveals getting a role in Naagin 4 had nothing to do with Vikas Gupta

In a recent interview, Rashami Desai has opened about rumours of getting the role of Shalakha in Naagin 4 with Vikas Gupta's help. The actress has set the record straight. Here’s what she said.

Bigg Boss 14 has been in the news owing to contestant’s ugly fights and their candid confessions. Ever since Vikas Gupta re-entered the show, he has been facing the wrath of some contestants who accuse him of taking the work away from others and giving it to his own friends. Last week, we saw Aly Goni lashing out at Vikas for the same and also accused him of spreading fake rumours about him and Jasmin Bhasin. Amid this, there were also the rumours of getting a role in the popular show Naagin 4 with the help of Vikas with whom she shares a cordial relationship.

Now, in a recent interview with The Times of India, the Dil Se Dil Tak star has opened up about such rumours and revealed that the Big Bigg 14 contestant had nothing to do with her getting a role in the Ekta Kapoor’s popular show. While dismissing the rumours, she said it was solely a channel’s call and Vikas is her friend and therefore she is fond of him.

The leading daily quoted Rashmi as saying, “My landing the role of Shalakha had nothing to do with Vikas Gupta. It was a decision completely taken by the channel and production house. I don't know from where such rumours have emerged. Vikas is a friend and that's why I am fond of him and no other reason.”

Earlier, a source close to the development had said that popular TV actress has grown a fondness for Vikas and is supporting him in Bigg Boss 14 due to the fact that he had helped her.

Meanwhile, due to the lockdown, the fourth season of the show went off air. A few months ago, the makers had launched Naagin 5 with new actors.

