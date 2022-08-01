Rashami Desai raises the hotness quotient as she slays in a thigh-high slit corset dress; PICS

Rashami Desai is one of the most loved actresses in the Telly world and owing to her acting chops, she has a huge fan following too. The actress has been a part of some popular shows. Rashami has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often share her life update with her fans. She also uploads glamorous pictures and amusing videos and keeps everyone updated on her whereabouts.

Rashami Desai stuns fans with her new pictures

Today, Rashami took to her Instagram handle and dropped some jaw-dropping snaps of her from her latest photoshoot. The actress donned a green strapless corset high slit dress and looked like a bombshell as she struck captivating poses for the cameras. Rashami style her hair into a ponytail and chose minimal accessories for her outfit. Her toned legs in this stunning outfit are the main highlight of these snaps. Sharing these photos, Rashami captioned, "Hard to stay low key when everyone notices me".

Her friends such as Mahhi Vij and Karanvir Bohra have dropped amazing comments praising the actress. Mahhi wrote, "Slayin" whereas Karanvir commented "Ufffffff" on Rashami's photos. Fans too can't stop praising this diva's pictures and have dropped lovely comments for her.

Rashami Desai's career:

Rashami Desai started her career in Hindi television with the show Ravan, followed by a double role in Pari Hoon Main. The actress earned a lot of fame and success with her notable performance as Tapasya Thakur in the long-running soap Uttaran from 2009 to 2014. Rashami has also been part of a music video and was last seen in the 15th season of Bigg Boss. Rashami, Umar, and Rajiv’s friendship was one of the biggest highlights of BB15 and they continue to maintain this even after the season.

Also Read: Rashami Desai gives a sneak peek of her 'Weekend Mood' as she grooves on the viral trend; Watch