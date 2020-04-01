Rashami Desai REACTS to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla being a part of Naagin 4

Here's what Rashami Desai has to say about the news of her former Dil Se Dil Tak co star Sidharth Shukla joining her in Naagin 4.

Sidharth Shukla and have amazing chemistry and there's no doubt it. Be it in Dil Se Dil Tak or Bigg Boss 13, they have made many heads turn with their crackling chemistry. While fans have been yearning to see them in one frame again, speculations have been doing rounds that the Balika Vadhu actor is all set to join Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. Yes, rumors are abuzz that Sidharth will be a part of Rashami and Nia Sharma's show.

Now, in a recent chat with Times of India, Rashami opened up about these news reports and expressed her views. Shedding light on the speculations, Rashami said that it is Ekta's show and she is the one to decide who she wants in her cast. So, she is not aware of who has been zeroed down and who has been not. However, if Sidharth comes on board and joins the Naagin 4 team, then we're surely going to have loads of fun together. She added that as actors the duo is very professional and cordial with each other, and viewers have loved their chemistry in their previous shows.

Talking about their scintillating performance on the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, Rashami said that she thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the act with Sidharth. After the act got over, matters between them became good. The actress said that the performance replicated their real-life scenario as they sometimes tend to behave like that.

Recalling her shooting memories with the Bigg Boss 13 winner, the Uttaran actress said that they argued a lot, but when the cameras used to roll they behaved as nothing had ever happened between them. She mentioned that they acted like small kids while shooting for the BB 13 finale act together.

Well, there has been no confirmation yet about Sidharth being a part of Naagin 4 or not, but if he does SidRa fans are going to be extremely elated. Do you want Sidharth and Rashami back onscreen again? Also, how do you think the Naagin universe will change if Sid and Rash are together? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

