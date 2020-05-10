Rashami Desai recalls her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 days; Shares PHOTOS with Gurmeet Choudhary and Rithvik Dhanjani

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai recently took down her memory lane as she reminisced her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 days with Gurmeet Choudhary and Rithvik Dhanjani. Take a look.

is a popular face in the showbiz industry now. However, the actress had her own struggles to reach where she is today. From south movies to daily soaps to reality shows, Rashami has done it all to carve a niche for herself in the world of acting and entertainment. Though she started her actual journey with Pari Hoon Main on TV, she gained immense popularity as Tapasya aka Tapu in Uttaran. She became a household name with it, and since then, there has been no looking back.

After Uttaran, Rashami went on to participate in reality TV shows back to back. From Meethi Choori No 1 to Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, the diva tried her hands in all the genres. However, her amazing stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 cannot be forgotten. If you're a Rashami fan, you might know her love and passion for dance. On JDJ, she proved that she is born to dance. Everyone was mesmerized by her performances on the show, and couldn't get enough of her talent.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai's throwback PICTURES with Arjun Bijlani and his son Ayaan show their fun moments

Despite all her efforts, the beautiful actress could not bag the trophy. However, she emerged to be the first runner-up of the show, and Gurmeet Choudhary was declared the winner. Wondering why are we suddenly talking about this? Well, Rashami recently took down her memory lane and reminisced her final JDJ 5 days. The actress shared some throwback pictures of the final stages of the dancing reality show on her Instagram handle.

In one picture, she is seen standing next to Gurmeet, and both the actors are a tad bit nervous. While Rashami is dressed in a shimmery grey and black dress, Gurmeet is seen in gold and back shiny attire. The tension and anxiousness on their faces are quite evident. It looks like they were waiting for the final results. She captioned it as 'I wish I could recreate.'

The second photo is a group one, wherein the Top 3 finalists are seen standing on the stage, again nervous. In the picture, we can see Gurmeet Choudhary and Shampa Gopikrishna, Rashami Desai and Deepak Singh, and and Sneha. While Rashami looks beautiful in a pink dress, the two actors look dapper in suits. The three jodis are waiting for their results and there's a rush of excitement and anxiety in them. While we know Gurmeet was the winner, Rashami was the first runner up, Rithvik stood at the third position.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai gives a glimpse of her 'perfectly imperfect' side and it will leave you awestruck

It looks like Rashami is badly missing her good old days on the sets of JDJ 5. Well, even though she might have not won the show, we cannot deny the fact that she is a fabulous dancer. Her moves are incredibly appealing and dancing sort off runs in her veins.

Take a look at Rashami's throwback pictures from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 days:

She recently participated in Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as the 4th runner up. The actress is currently seen in Naagin 4 opposite Nia Sharma, Vijendra Kumeria, and . What are your thoughts on these blast from the past photos? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai joins Ankit Tiwari and other TV actors for a song to salute the spirit of COVID 19 frontliners

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×