Rashami Desai RECALLS her last call with Disha Salian as she mourns her demise

Rashami Desai penned a heartfelt note for celebrity manager Disha Salian as she mourned her sudden and unfortunate demise. The actress recounted her last call with the young girl and prayed for her family.

The entertainment industry received a grave shock yesterday, as the news of celebrity manager Disha Salian's sudden and unfortunate demise started circulating. The 28-year-old young girl passed away after falling off a highrise in the early rise of Tuesday (June 9, 2020). Disha had worked with many big names from the industry like Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, , and others. She had allegedly fallen off the 14th floor of a building of the Jankalyan area of Mumbai's Malad, and bid adieu to the world. Though she was rushed to the nearby hospital immediately, Disha was declared dead by the doctors when brought to the hospital.

Many actors and actresses have mourned Disha's unfortunate, sudden, and shocking demise. also paid her condolences to the young soul's passing away and penned down a heartfelt note for her. She shared a picture of Disha on her Instagram handle, expressed her disbelief over Disha's demise, and also recounted her last call with Disha. She wrote, "I still cannot believe that it was your birthday a few days ago. I still can't believe that we attended a zoom call party. I can't believe that you posted one of your favorite pictures with your favorite posture and captioned, 'You are your own choice #makeawisechoice.'"

Expressing her pain, Rashami continued, "And what made you choose this? You left all your loved ones, especially your parents, your friends, and the workplace you loved. I have always known you as a strong and stable personality." The Dil Se Dil Tak actress concluded her emotional note by saying, "Where ever you are, you will always be in my prayers Disha."

Take a look at Rashami's emotional note over Disha Salian's demise:

Apart from Rashami, Bharti Singh, Varun Sharma, Nushrat Bharucha, Sushant Singh Rajput also offered condolences to Disha's family and prayed for her soul to rest in peace. They expressed their shock and pain shocked and said that a young soul has gone too soon.

