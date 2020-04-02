Rashami Desai reminisces her childhood memories as she shares her favourite throwback PHOTO

Rashami Desai has recently shared her favourite throwback picture on Instagram through which she reminisces her childhood memories. Check out the picture.

If there is one actress who is currently hogging the limelight, it is . She was already a well-known TV celeb before she entered Bigg Boss 13. However, there is no denial about this fact that the reality show has further escalated her popularity among the masses. Just like all other Bollywood and TV celebs, Rashami has also been making the most of her self-quarantine period by indulging in various activities within the safe vicinity of her home.

Recently, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress has shared a throwback childhood picture of herself on Instagram which is unmissable. She is seen clinging to her grandmother in the blurry picture which is all things adorable. The actress has also penned down an emotional note remembering her grandmother and reminiscing her childhood memories. Here’s what she writes, “And here’s my favouritest throwback. Those happy days! When you young, carefree and everything’s all about learning new things with your grandmother while you growing up. How I wish to relive those days! You’ll forever be missed Dadi!”

Check out Rashami Desai’s latest post below:

Clad in a white outfit and short hair, she looks almost unrecognizable in this old picture. But one thing is for sure that Rashami has striking resemblance to her beautiful grandmother which is evident from the picture. On the work front, post Bigg Boss 13, Rashami has got a big break as she has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the popular supernatural show Naagin 4. It has been produced by Ekta Kapoor and also features Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles.

