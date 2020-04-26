Rashami Desai reminisces her journey from debut show Pari Hoon Main to Naagin 4 with a 'Then and Now' photo

Rashami Desai recently took down her memory lane as she shared a 'Then and Now' picture on Instagram. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant recalled her journey from her first show Pari Hoon Main to Naagin 4. Take a look.

is a known face in the Indian Television industry. However, just like many others her 'claim to fame' was not easy. The actress went through her struggles to reach where she is today. While many think she began her career in acting with the small screen, it is not so. Before becoming a star in the Telly world, Rashami featured in many regional language movies. It is in 2006 that Rashami stepped into TV with a small role as Mandodari in Raavan.

The diva's first big break in daily soaps that fetched her the limelight was as Nikki with Pari Hoon Main in 2008. Yes, Pari Hoon Main was Rashami's debut show and she raised many eyebrows with her acting chops then. Since then, it was no looking back for the pretty face. She craved her niche for herself and went on to bag many new and good projects, which only made her a better star. Rashami's next big hit was Uttaran, where she played the role of Tapasya.

Not only serials, but she tried her luck in reality TV shows also. From Zara Nachke Dikha to Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, the actress grabbed every opportunity that came her way. Recently, she was seen showing her real and raw side in the most controversial show Bigg Boss 13. Though she did not win the BB 13 title, Rashami earned a lot of fans and a good name for herself.

After her stint on 's show, Rashami treated her fans by entering Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. Rashami replaced Jasmin Bhasin on the show and became the new Nayantara aka Shalakha. While the shooting is halted due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Rashami is keeping her fans engaged through social media. Yes, the beautiful diva is constantly interacting with fans and keeping them entertained.

Recently, Rashami took to her Instagram handle where she shared a 'Thena and Now' picture that reflected her journey in the Telly world. Yes, the actress reminisced her TV journey from Pari Hoon Main to Naagin 4. The photo is a collage of her debut show and her current show. While she is seen donning a pretty white saree in the old picture, in her Naagin 4 look, she is seen draped in a pink saree.

This 'blast from the past' picture was shared by one of Rashami's fan clubs and the actress re-shared it on her story. The caption read, 'What a great journey. Surely great things are in store ahead.' She looked eternally beautiful in the pictures and was filled with awe by her fans' gesture.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress also wished her fans, Ramadan, in the sweetest way possible, as she dressed up in traditional attire. Not only this, but she also shared some throwback pictures with her mother and brother and filled our hearts with love. The actress is enjoying making videos on Instagram, as she lip-syncs to popular Bollywood tracks. With all these quirky videos, Rashami says that she has found her new hidden talent.

Take a look at Rashami's posts here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying your time with Rashami on social media during quarantine? Or are you missing her on-screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

