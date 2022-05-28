Rashami Desai reveals about her bond with late Sidharth Shukla and Bigg Boss 15’s Umar Riaz

Rashami Desai is one of the most famous actresses in the Telly industry. Her frienemy relationship with Sidharth Shukla become quite popular during her stay in the Bigg Boss 13. People loved the chemistry between the two stars. The actors shared screen for the show Dil Se Dil Tak, but their off-screen relationship also grabbed eyeballs. They two got into some ugly fights on the set of the show and also on Bigg Boss 13, where Rashami and Sidharth participated together. Rashami Desai recently opened up on her relationship with late Sidharth Shukla and Umar Riaz, in an interview with BBC Hindi.

She talked about her equation with Sidharth when they worked on the show Dil Se Dil Tak. “When we worked together, he came to know me quite closely and so did I. Both of us knew a lot of things about each other. Our fights used to happen differently. Main usse bolti thi tu ek badi si body mein 10 saal ka bachcha hai (I used to tell him you are still a 10-year-old kid in an adult’s body),” Rashami shared, adding that Sidharth lived life on his own terms.

Rashami and Sidharth shared that they stayed on talking terms after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Sidharth won the show and Rashami finished as a runner-up. She shared that they talked sometimes even after coming out Bigg Boss 13, but it was never publicly on Twitter or Instagram. They had set boundaries with each other on a mature level but their journey has always been limited to themselves and they had never talked about it.

Rashami Desai was last seen in 15th season of Bigg Boss. During her stay, she formed a close bond with contestant Umar Riaz. The viewers loved their friendship and gave them the hashtag ‘Umrash’.

Talking about Umar, she said, “I am very comfortable around Umar. He is a really nice guy. I have never made such a close friendship ever before. I have seen his family, very well-behaved and cultured. But all the trolling made me unfollow him on social media as it started coming on my family. People gave gaalis to my parents, my niece, and my brother. So, I didn’t want that toxicity in my life hence I unfollowed him.”

Rashami also confirmed that she is still friends with Umar and that unfollowing him on social media doesn’t define their friendship.

