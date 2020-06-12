Rashami Desai REVEALS Bigg Boss 13 contestants with whom she is emotionally connected with even after the show

Rashami Desai recently revealed the her 'close friends' from the Bigg Boss 13 house with whom she still shares a warm equation. Read on to find out who is on the Naagin 4 actress's best friend list.

's journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house was not all rosy. She had her share of ups and downs on 's show. From laughing to shedding tears to fighting with some co-contestants, Rashami's journey in BB 13 was a roller-coaster ride. Despite everything, the actress's stint on the controversial show was quite fruitful and beautiful. How and why do you ask? Well, Rashami made some strong bonds and friendships in the house, which make it a lifetime experience for her.

In all the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, we have witnessed that the equations that are formed inside the house usually have no future once the show ends. While some bonds stay intact, others just get vanished like they did not happen in the first place. However, Rashami has been quite lucky as the friends that she made inside the BB 13 house, stuck around her in the show, and also outside the show. Yes, it has been more than three months of the show ending, but Rashami's bond with her friends from BB 13 has more or less remained the same.

In a recent live chat, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress revealed the names of the BB 13 housemates with whom she still shares a warm and strong equation, and the answers will leave you surprised. She revealed the names during a live chat, wherein the interviewer is heard asking her the names of the BB 13 inmates that she is still emotionally attached withe even after the show's closure, and the video is now doing rounds on social media.

Without thinking much, the Naagin 4 actor revealed several names, and her answer will surely melt your heart. She replied, 'Asim Riaz I'm connected to. Vishal Aditya Singh, I love that man. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is someone I cannot leave now, she is an extremely close friend now. I also talk to Mahira Sharma on an on-off basis. Arti Singh is like my family.' Well, Rashami is certainly giving us 'friendship goals,' and most of her fans expected these names from her when it comes to friends that she has earned in the BB 13 house.

Not only Rashami, but the names that she has taken also share a similar emotion for her, and have time and again expressed their love for her in their past interviews. The Uttaran actress concluded the answer by saying, 'I am not going to leave my friends now for anything in the world.' Her ending note made the interviewer go 'aww' and we also have the same feeling.

Take a look at Rashami's video on her BB 13's friends here:

Meanwhile, Rashami was last seen in Ekta Kapor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. However, the show is coming to an end, and Rashami has bid adieu to the show. The diva's fans are now eagerly waiting for her to announce her next project. She is spending her time in quarantine with her family as of now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

