Rashami Desai REVEALS her mother's reaction as she wanted to see the Solar Eclipse and it's relatable; Watch

Rashami Desai took to her social media to give a glimpse of what happened at her home when she was excited to witness the Solar Eclipse. The Naagin 4 actress revealed that her mother scolded her as she thought it's not safe to watch it. Take a look.

is one of those actresses who loves to interact with her fans, every now and then. She enjoys a massive fan following and never misses a chance to entertain her fans with some fun-loving posts on her various social media handles. Now, that she is enjoying the social distancing phase and relaxing at home, the actress time and again also gives glimpses of her family time. She shares about the usual things and situations that take place in her family, which makes us realize that she has a family like all of us, and is completely grounded.

Yesterday (June 21, 2020), the Dil Se Dil Tak actress again took to her Instagram handle to share a funny video, which tickled everyone's funny bones. Well, just as we know our country witnessed its 'deepest' annular solar eclipse of this century. The Sun appeared as a necklace of pearls for approximately 30 seconds. Everyone was excited to see the solar eclipse take place, and so was our beloved Rashami. The actress in all enthusiasm and excitement ran towards her window to watch the solar eclipse, but what happened next is relatable to every one of us.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Rashami Desai dolled up in bridal lehenga and left everyone mesmerised; See Photos

The Uttaran actress shared her mother's reaction to her excitement to watch the Solar Eclipse with a video. In the video, Rashami is seen all decked up in a simple white and blue Kurta and looks beautiful as always. She rushes to the window of her house and opens the curtain to see the solar eclipse. However, within just a few seconds the smile of her face disappears and she shuts the curtain and goes back into the room. Wondering why did she do that and where did all her curiosity to see the excitement go? Well, the gorgeous actress revealed it in her caption, and it will surely leave you in splits.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant revealed that her mom scolded her and asked her to close the curtain and get back into the house. Yes, Rashami's gave her a hearing as she thought that watching the solar eclipse is not safe. Well, this is the story of every Indian family, who call it 'Surya Garhan' and it is completely relatable. It was the first solar eclipse of this year and it coincided with the summer solstice.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla fans trend #WithYouForeverSid as they hail the actor's journey and shower him with love

She wrote, Solar Eclipse dekhni thi.. Mummy se daant padh gayi ( I wanted to watch the Solar Eclipse, but rather got a scolding from mommy.) To shut the curtains, it’s not safe to see it.' Following the trend of the millennial generation, the actress also used the hashtag 'Le Indian Mom' which is used by many youngsters to describe the funny antics their mothers' do.

Take a look at Rashami's funny video here:

Meanwhile, the Naagin 4 promo of the finale episode has been released. It shows how the poisonous game of fate is going to come to an end, and how the secrets of the laal tekri temple will be revealed. The promo has received an overwhelming response. What are your thoughts on Rashami's witty video? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai urges people to 'speak up and never give up' despite all struggles in life; Take a look

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×