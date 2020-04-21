Rashami Desai REVEALS her plans to meet Bigg Boss 13's BFF Asim Riaz; Find Out

In a recent chat with fans on Instagram live, Rashami Desai spoke about her plans to meet Bigg Boss 13's BFF Asim Riaz. The Naagin 4 actress' revelation is surely going to leave #RaSim fans elated. Here's what she said.

's journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house was filled with ups and downs. While she made some beautiful moments, she also had to go through some major troubles. Her journey on the hosted the show was a complete roller-coaster ride. However, they were some people who stood by her every time and became her support system in the house. We're talking about Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Asim Riaz. The actress made two strong bonds in the BB 13 house, which remain to be strong even today, after 2 months of the show's closure.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress's friendship with Devo was more or less predicted as they belong to the Telly world. However, her amazing bond with Asim came as a huge surprise. While initially Asim and Rashami were at loggerheads due to Sidharth Shukla, they became great friends towards the latter half of the show. Their friendship blossomed after Asim's huge fight with Sidharth. The diva and Kashmiri model's bond grew so strong that after Devo's sudden exit from the show, Asim stood by Rashami like a solid rock. Fans loved their chemistry and started rooting for them.

Asim and Rashami reached the finale together, and gave everyone new 'friendship goals.' Not only this but right after the BB 13 grand finale, they were seen partying also. Yes, Rashami partied with Asim, his brother Umar and his ladylove Himanshi Khurana post the show. However, it happens to be the last time that their fans saw them together, and have been yearning to see them spend some gala time again.

While owing to the Coronavirus lockdown we now it is not possible, but Rashami just dropped hints of her plans of meeting her BFF Asim. In a recent Instagram live with fans, a fan asked Rashami when she is going to meet Asim again, and the actress had an awe-inspiring answer. With a smile on her face, Rashami replied, 'Asim is in his very beautiful space right now, and I would not like to disturb him. Generally, I'm not very comfortable talking about my friends' life, as everyone is busy in their own world and I don't like to disturb anyone. But, yes, I would love to meet him whenever he is back.'

Well, Rashami's response has sure made many fans happy, and now many would be counting days to see #Rasim spread their magic again. Surprisingly, Rashami was also linked to Aism's brother Umar Raiz, after the actress' dancing video with him went viral on social media. Fans even coined a term for the couple, #UmRash and started shipping for them. When the Uttaran actress was asked about the same, she laughed it off and squashed off all the rumours saying that they are just good friends.

Take a look ar Rashami's video here:

Talking about Asim, the handsome hunk is busy enjoying his stardom and working on his body. He featured in two music videos after his stint in BB 13, one with Himanshi and the other with Jacqueline Fernandez. Just on Sunday, Asim's fandom recalled his BB 13 journey and started trending #OurPrideAsim on Twitter to appreciate him. Rumours were also rife that there's trouble in Himanshi and Asim's love paradise, but the latter rubbished any such speculations.

What are your thoughts on Rashami and Asim's friendship? Do you want them to meet and probably come live after the COVID-19 scare is over? Let us know in the comment section below.

