Rashami Desai REVEALS her 'weekend mood' and it is full of swag; Dalljiet Kaur showers praises

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai recently shared a fun-filled video on her social media handle giving a glimpse of her 'weekend mood' and fans cannot stop gushing over her. Check it out.

is one of the most loved and adored actresses in the Indian Television industry. She has been a part of the Telly world for over a decade and has given some awe-inspiring performances. Not only daily soaps, but the beautiful actress has also spread her charm on several reality shows. She entered the Bigg Boss 13 house last year and made many heads turn with her 'real and raw' side. She earned a massive following, and people loved her for staying strong despite the tough times that came her way.

Today, she is one of the most followed celebrities on social media, and fans keep waiting for her new posts. Rashami also knows how to keep her fans engaged and loved, and keeps giving them glimpses from her personal and professional life. It could be said that there's never a day that the diva does not interact with her fans with fun-loving posts on social media. And yesterday, she dropped in another surprise, many fans go gaga over her beauty and skills. Wondering how? Well, Rashami shared a video that proves that she is multi-talented.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress shared a fun-filled video, giving a glimpse of her 'stay-at-home weekend mood' and it is full of swag. Well, it is not a normal video, it is a finely edited version giving everyone strong weekend vibes. In the video, Rashami can be seen decked up in a beautiful white-top and black trousers with a red over-coat and looks amazing. Flaunting her editing skills, she turned herself into a caricature, and it will make you believe that she has a fantastic sense of edit. Not to miss, her neatly tied hair and posture enhances her look. And her 'Kala Chashmah' adds the 'oomph' reminding us of .

With this amazingly edited video, Rashami wrote, Stay Home wali weekend mood.' And it looks like the Uttaran actress is making the most of her leisure time and investing it in learning new skills. Not only her fans but her former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and good-friend Dalljiet Kaur also showered her with praises and love. She wrote, 'Loving the edits and your swag baby,' followed by a heart emoji.

Take a look at Rashami's post here:

Meanwhile, the actress is busy shooting the finale episodes of Naagin 4 and is also all set to wow everyone with a special project with Adhvik Mahajan, titled 'Tamas'. She shared the first look from it, a few days ago. Tamas is all set to release two days from now, i.e. July 7 (2020). However, no details of the project have been revealed by her yet, but ever since the first poster, fans have been yearning to know what 'Tamas' is all about. Well, we will get to know it just in a few days' time now.

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Rashami's project? How did you like Rashami's new skill and look? Let us known in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

