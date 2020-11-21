Rashami Desai reveals she has been approached for entering Bigg Boss 14; Says 'I haven't finalized on it'

Rashami Desai has recently opened up on what she thinks about Bigg Boss 14's contestants, her plans of entering the show and more. Read on for further details.

may not have won Bigg Boss season 13 but her popularity among the fans increased manifold post her stint in the reality show. The actress has recently expressed her opinions regarding the current season and many other facets related to it. Ask her about the ongoing fights between Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik, the actress says that the former is a senior actor and adds that he does not appear as the same person in the show that she used to know.

Rashami also defends Kavita by saying that the latter is not faking inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. She also adds that the actress is very clear and vocal about her likes and dislikes. When being asked about her ‘Aisi Ladki’ comment on Nikki Tamboli, the Naagin 4 star states that she doesn’t think it’s a jibe and rather calls it a cute one. The next revelation that she makes is sure to leave her fans excited.

When being asked about her plans on entering the BB house, Rashami Desai reveals that she has been approached for the same. However, she also adds about not having finalized anything yet. Ask her about Jaan Kumar Sanu, the actress says that he is not able to get any support from the other contestants despite requesting it. She also mentions that the latter has been betrayed. Meanwhile, talking about Rashami, she last appeared in the popular show Naagin 4 in which she played the role of Shalaka. It also featured Jasmin Bhasin who is now a part of Bigg Boss 14.

