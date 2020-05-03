Rashami Desai REVEALS she is in touch with Sidharth Shukla after Bigg Boss 13

While many of us thought that Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla would not keep in touch with each other after Bigg Boss 13, looks like they are. The Naagin 4 aactress recently revealed that she is in contact with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Read on.

Sidharth Shukla and are one of the most loved on-screen jodis. First, they made heads turns with their awe-inspiring chemistry in Dil Se Dil Tak, as Parth and Shorvori. Later, they were seen fighting like cats and dogs in Bigg Boss 13. Yes, while the two had a tough time with each other on 's show owing to their personal differences. From abusing to throwing tea to digging out their nasty past, the two did not leave any stone unturned to vent out their anger on each other.

However, as the show neared its ends, fans again got to see their sweet camaraderie. They had some deep conversations and so cute moments during BB 13's last leg. And as Sidharth picked the BB 13 trophy, Rashami congratulated him with warmth. Fans affectionately call them SidRa, but after the show, many thought that they wouldn't be in touch. But, looks like, the two are. Yes, Sidharth and Rashami have been in contact even after the show. Surprising isn't it?

In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Rashami revealed that she has been talking with Sidharth even after BB 13. She said, 'I am in touch with Sidharth on and off. I keep watching his fitness videos, yes I am in touch with him.' Well, this surely is a piece of happy-happy news for all their fans and now they cannot wait to see them together again sharing screen-space.

When asked if she is in contact with other BB 13 contestants Rashami replied with an affirmative. She said that she has not been in regular touch, but she has been talking to all BB 13 inmates. She revealed that she is in on and off with everyone. However, she speaks with her best friends Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh quite frequently.

Talking about the same, the Naagin 4 actress said that she feels the only thing that she has gained from the BB 13 house is Devoleena's friendship. Calling their bond a gift from BB, Rashami shared that though we meet many people, friends are found rarely. Showering love on Devo, the Uttaran actress said that Devo understands her and even she understand her quite well. Rashami said, 'I love Devoleena fire and the way she is. She is very clear, honest, and takes care of herself pretty well.'

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Sidharth and Rashami sharing screen space again? Do you like #SidRa's chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

