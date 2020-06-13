Rashami Desai reveals a sweet something about his fights in the past with Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai spoke about Sidharth Shukla in her recent live chat and well, she also revealed some interesting fact about their fights and it is sweet. Read on to know what are we talking about.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants and Sidharth Shukla have been in the news for both good and bad reasons, however, their equation is something that has still been topsy turvy. Both before and after their stint in the reality show, the two managed to keep things up just fine and in fact, by the end of the show, things got better between the two and they both left the house on a sweet note. While Sidharth went on to become the winner of the show, Rashami made it to the top 4.

Meanwhile, Rashami spoke about Sidharth Shukla during a live session recently and it was then that she was asked about their equation and their fights. The actress went on to call him a good soul and highlighted how he is a 10-year-old child in the body of a hunk. She also spoke a little something about how they understand each other and that they could also understand each other's pain. She went on to say that they could not interact but they cared for each other.

In addition, she also went on to reveal how their fights were and how no one could speak between them during their fights because if someone came in between, either of them would rip them apart. In fact, this leads to all the fans of Sidharth and Rashami trend #SidRa on Twitter as they sent out love to the two and went on to ship them once again. While some fans want to see the two together on-screen, some are really rooting for them, even after all this time since the show went off-air.

