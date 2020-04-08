Rashami Desai’s ex Arhaan Khan on Bigg Boss 13's re run: People are sending positive messages

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan had made the headlines for his relationship with Rashami Desai and was later exposed by host Salman Khan on the show.

Amid the ongoing lockdown, almost all of us are bound to stay at home to be safe from COVID 19. While many of us are looking for different sources of entertainment, Bigg Boss 13 fans got a pleasant surprise as the makers decided to re-run the show. Yes! The madness of BB13, the in-house fights, the intriguing tasks and the controversies are back on Indian television. While the contestants have a mixed response about the re-run of this popular reality show, seems to be quite happy with the return of Bigg Boss 13.

For the uninitiated, Arhaan, who happens to be ’s ex-boyfriend at the moment, was one of the wild card contestants of the show. He grabbed the limelight for his love affair with Rashami along with the controversial revelation about his past life and his infamous fight with Sidharth Shukla. Interestingly, Arhaan’s past life and his apparent betrayal towards Rashami made him the instant talk of the town. So, as Bigg Boss 13 has returned, he is glad the people are watching the show again. In fact, in his conversation with Telly Chakkar, Arhaan also asserted that he has been receiving several positive messages and people are understanding his stance better now.

“I received mixed responses. People had different opinions for me. Although I would like to add that because of Bigg Boss 13’s re-run on Colors, people are watching the show again and have been sending very positive messages with me. I gave my 100% to the relationship and was quite loyal. However, I believe people’s priorities change. I’m happy that people are watching the show again and understanding my journey and stance better,” Arhaan was quoted.

Interestingly, while Rashami Desai was heartbroken with after Arhaan was exposed on the national television, she had even called off her relationship with him. In fact, she had also stated that she doesn’t want to rekindle her relationship with Arhaan.

