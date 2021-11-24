Rashami Desai’s home: Glimpse of the classy & peaceful abode of the Bigg Boss fame actress

Regarded among the most beautiful and talented actresses in the television industry, Rashami Desai started her career in Hindi television with the show Ravan, followed by a double role in Pari Hoon Main. The actress earned a lot of fame and success with her notable performance as Tapasya Thakur in the long-running soap Uttaran from 2009 to 2014. The actress has also portrayed numerous grey shades in television shows but her home is not so grey. Dil Se Dil Tak fame actress has a beautiful premium home in Mumbai and here we are offering a glimpse into her abode-

Living area- There is a spacious hall with a purple-colored sofa and matching cushions in the living area. There are shelves and television is set up in the living area.

Dining area- At the back of the living area is the dining space with a wooden table and chairs.



Balcony- There is a small, simple, and plain balcony with high fencing.

Open space- There is a small open space and garden area with wooden fencing. There are some plantations in the area with some seating arrangements.

Temple- There is a well-decorated huge temple at her place with the statue of Lord Ganesha.

Bedroom- There is a beautiful bedroom with a royal design and cushioned golden-colored headrest. The back side wall has golden paint and others have white paint.

