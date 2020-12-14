Rashami Desai, Shaheer Sheikh to drop a crazy Christmas surprise with 'Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri'; See FIRST look

Rashami Desai and Shaheer Sheikh finally revealed the much-awaited poster of their upcoming song, titled 'Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri.' The duo is all prepped up to spread their magic as they give fans a Christmas surprise. Take a look.

and Shaheer Sheikh fans had been waiting with bated breath to see them in a single frame, ever since the news of their collaboration broke out. Yesterday, their fans got the biggest weekend surprise as the duo dropped in the first look of their much-awaited music video and revealed its name. The song is titled 'Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri' and it is going to be a Christmas surprise for their fans.

While fans are uber excited to see Rashami and Shaheer, it's a double dhamaka, as also features another duo, Sana Saeed and Palash Muchhal. Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri seems to be a peppy song with upbeats, and its poster looks quite intriguing. The two duos seem to have channeled their inner hip-hopper for this foot-tapping number. Rashami and Sana look enchanting in black shorts and crop tops, while Shaheer and Palash look dashing in the casuals. The quadruple alliance looks interesting and their funky looks have raised our eyebrows.

By the look and feel it seems like Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri is going to a be 'crazy' Christmas surprise for all. The song looks like it will be the perfect blend of dance, and rhythmical musical beat, which will make you put on your dancing shoes for the special occasion. Rashami is known to be the dancing diva of Telly Town, while Shaheer is also gifted with some amazing dancing skills.

The first look of the poster has got Shaheer and Rashami's fans super enthralled. Rashami's BFF from Bigg Boss 13, Vishal Aditya Singh, had the sweetest comment for her. 'Jaan le rahi ho aap mitthu,' he wrote on her post. Fans were left awestruck by the look, and couldn't control their excitement to see Shaheer and Rashami spread their magic. Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri will drop in on December 24, 2020, before Christmas eve, as the team aims to bring 2020 to an end with a bang.

Take a look at the song's poster here:

Meanwhile, this is Rashami and Shaheer's first collaboration. The actor will also be seen in another song with Priyanka Khera, titled 'Je Tu Na Bulawe.' Are you excited about Shaheer and Rashami's song? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

