Rashami Desai, Shaheer Sheikh give a glimpse of their chemistry & dance moves in Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri teaser

The teaser of Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rashami Desai, Sana Saeed, and Palash Mucchal is groovy and will make you put on your dancing shoes.

and Shaheer Sheikh fans are waiting with bated breath for December 24, as the duo is finally going to drop their Christmas surprise. Rashami and Shaheer along with Sana Saeed and Palash Mucchal are all set to set the party mood with their foot-tapping music video, Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri. It is Rashami and Shaheer's first collaboration, and ever since the news broke out, their fans can't seem to control their excitement.

Fans were left awestruck with the first poster of the song. It featured Rashami, Sana, Shaheer, and Palash in their funky best. Yesterday, fans' curiosity about Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri reached a top-notch, as the teaser of the song finally dropped. Yes, the teaser of Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri has released and caught everyone's attention. Rashami, Shaheer, Sana, and Palash look uber cool and refreshing. The teaser is groovy, with the four talented souls flaunting their dancing skills.

While their look is appealing, their dance moves are just spectacular. Though we did not get to them flaunting their moves much, the teaser assures that the stage will be set on fire on December 24, as Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri releases. Shaheer and Rashami fans also got to see a glimpse of their chemistry as they matched steps, and it is magical.

Check out Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri's teaser here:

The teaser claims that 'This Christmas, No more drama, No more Babu Shona.' Well, it would not be wrong to call Shaheer, Rashami, Sana, and Palash 'the fabulous four' after this eye-popping teaser. With only a day left for the song to release, are you excited for Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri? What are your thoughts on the teaser? Let us know in the comment section below.

