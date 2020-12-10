Rashami Desai, Shaheer Sheikh join hands for a music video; Fans are intrigued to see the new pair's chemistry

Rashami Desai and Shaheer Sheikh fans are brimming in happiness as the duo have 'finally' collaborated for a project. The two will be seen in a music video soon, and fans can't wait to see their chemistry onscreen.

It was only a few days ago that Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda left everyone mesmerized with their first collaboration in Juda Kar Diya. With the ongoing trends of music videos, two popular TV faces have joined hands with each other for a song, and one has a good connection with Erica. Are you wondering who they are? Well, let us spill the beans for it, it is none other than and Shaheer Sheikh.

Rashami and Shaheer have collaborated on an upcoming music video. Yes, you read that absolutely right! This 'big news' was revealed by singer Palaash Muchhal. Yes, Palaash has got the duo together, and finally announced the happy news, leaving everyone surprised. Just two days ago, Palash had shared an uber-cool selfie with Shaheer Sheikh from a dance studio after their relaxing dance session and left everyone curious as to what is happening. Then yesterday, Palaash shared a video of Rashami flaunting her dancing skills in the same studio, and made the 'big announcement.' With Rashami's clip, Palaash wrote, 'Coming Soon,' as he tagged Shaheer and Rashami on it. The actress also shared it on her Instagram handle and shared her excitement.

Within moments of the news of Rashami and Shaheer's collaboration breaking out, fans of the duo couldn't control their excitement. They took to Twitter to trend the new pair, with the tag 'Shaheer X Rashami.' They showered their unconditional love for the duo and expressed their curiosity to see them spread their magic onscreen. While Rashami was overwhelmed with the gesture, Shaheer is yet to share his joy on the same.

Take a look at Shaheer, Rashami, and their fans' excitement here:

"RASHAMI X SHAHEER" an elite combo Gosh! Im sure it will be a superb one! ;) waiting excitedly for the day to come <3 — sid. (@wakeeeupsid) December 9, 2020

I don’t give a FISHHH. To any one now

It’s officially announced by pal music

RASHAMI X SHAHEER pic.twitter.com/ATCtGK9IHq — tinchi (@tinchi90068967) December 9, 2020

Both @TheRashamiDesai and @Shaheer_S are well known for their chemistry with their co-actors and now both of them are coming together They are gonna be fireee in the MV♡♡ RASHAMI X SHAHEER — Reshmiii (@RashamiDesai16) December 9, 2020

Two extremely hot people in a MV damn the heat RASHAMI X SHAHEER — Annie (Rashamian) (@DesaiFans) December 9, 2020

Yehi xcitement chahiye MV superhit krna h

Both r fab dancers

What a pair

RASHAMI X SHAHEER https://t.co/wT44dWOQqC — Kuch toh log kahenge (@KB38714771) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Shaheer's fans are also eagerly waiting to see him in his digital debut Paurashpur also. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Shaheer and Rashami in a music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

