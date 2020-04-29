Rashami Desai shares adorable PICTURES with her niece and they are too cute to handle

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai is all hearts for her niece, and her adorable pictures with the little angel will make you go 'awww'. Take a look.

loves her family, just like all of us. While the actress had some personal issues with them in the past, she has made peace and things are more than better now. The Naagin 4 actress is seen sharing glimpses from her 'happy family' on her Instagram handle now and then. From her mother to her brother, everyone is featured on her social media accounts. Well, she had also shared throwback photos of her childhood, and the one with her grandmother happens to be her favourite.

The beautiful actress' streak of sharing pictures with her loved ones is still on. While we've seen Rashami share videos with her brother and nephew quite often, yesterday she shared pictures with her adorable angel. We're talking about Rashami's cute niece. Yes, Rashami shared some throwback pictures with her cutesy niece on her Instagram story and it will make your heart melt. In one picture, Rashami is seen holding the baby in her arms as they both get clicked, and it is too adorable.

Another picture shows the two beauties posing for a click together as a selfie camera is a set-up in front of them. Both these pictures, look extremely adorable and we cannot stop gushing over their cuteness. They share a great bond, and Rashami loves spending time with them.

Remember how during Rashami's stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, her nephew and niece brought about a wave of positivity and happiness. Yes, the two kids had come to meet the diva during the family week. She broke down in front of them, and couldn't stop shedding tears. But, the highlight of the moment was when they tried to resolve differences between Rashami and Sidharth Shukla. The children asked them to forget whatever happened and hug each other. It was such an 'aww' moment.

Rashami's niece has a good equation with the BB 13 winner, as she used to often come on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak, which had SidRa in the lead. The diva also shared some old pictures with her mother Rasila, which gave us mother-daughter goals.

Take a look at Rashami's pictures here:

Meanwhile, yesterday Rashami and Devoleena's fans were rooting for their friendship. The two beauties formed a strong bond on 's show. They made us believe that two actresses can be friends, in fact, the best of friends. Their followers affectionately call them 'Devoshami'. They started trending 'We Adore Devoshami' to appreciate their bond and send out friendship goals. Devo and Rash recently grooved to Jacqueline Fernandes and Badshah's song 'Genda Phoo' and won many hearts. Yes, the beauties flaunted their moves during quarantine and made many heads turn.

Talking about the Uttaran star's lockdown diaries, she is spending time with her family, hosting her own chat show on Instagram, 'The RD Show', cooking, doing yoga, interacting with fans, talking to friends through video calls, binge-watching shows, trying new filters on social media, and working on her production house projects. Well, a lot to do, we must say, and she is using it at her productive best.

What are your thoughts on Rashami's throwback pictures? Are you missing her on-screen? Also, how did you find her dance? Let us know in the comment section below.

