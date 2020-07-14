Rashami Desai shares an adorable THROWBACK photo with 'dost' Asim Riaz on his birthday; Fans root for RaSim

On Bigg Boss 13 runner up, Aism Riaz's brithday yesterday (July 14, 2020), his best friend Rashami Desai shared a heartwarming post as she wished him all the happiness on his special day. The duo's fans couldn't stop gushing over their bond. Take a look.

Asim Riaz, who became a household name with his amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13, celebrated his birthday yesterday (July 13, 2020). Yes, the handsome hunk turned a year older and was showered with immense love from all over. Though Asim did not manage to win the trophy, he sure earned millions of fans and also made some true friends on the show. One of Asim's best friend from the BB 13 house is, . The duo formed a strong bond on the show and kept supporting each other until the very end.

Not only inside BB 13, but even the show got over, Asim and Rashami continued to share a warm camaraderie with each other. So, yesterday with the young lad turned 27, his BFF Rashami had a sweet birthday wish for him. While unfortunately due to the COVID-19 crisis, the two friends couldn't meet and party together, but Rashami made it a point to make it 'extra special' for him by her cute birthday wish. The actress took to her social media handle to share a beautiful moment from BB 13 house, as she wished Asim a very 'Happy Birthday.'

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress shared an endearing throwback photo with Asim from the Bigg Boss 13 and penned down an adorable wish for him. Calling Asim her 'dost', Rashami wrote, 'Happy birthday Asim Riaz. Always wishing the best for you.' In the photo, Asim is seen laying his head on Rashami's shoulder as they indulge in a deep conversation with each other.

As soon as Rashami shared this heartwarming birthday note for Asim on Twitter, the duo's fans went bonkers and couldn't stop gushing over their bond. They showered Rashami and Asim with loads of praises, and also rooted for 'RaSim.'

Take a look at Rashami's brithday post for Asim here:

Dost Mera

Happy birthday @imrealasim

Always wishing the best for you pic.twitter.com/yh5I8kIQO0 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Asim is all set to enthrall fans with another music video soon, while Rashami is busy shooting for the final episodes of Naagin 4. What are your thoughts about Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz's friendship? Let us know in the comment section below.

