Rashami Desai shares a beautiful sun kissed picture; Urges fans to stay home and stay healthy

Rashami Desai shared an important message for her fans and requested them to follow the protocols of COVID 19.
Mumbai
Rashami Desai shares a beautiful sun kissed picture; Urges fans to stay home and stay healthy
The country is witnessing the second wave of the Coronavirus and it has once again forced everyone to stay inside. There is a shortage of beds and oxygen cylinders across the nation. And amid this situation, many celebrities have urged their fans to stay home and be safe. Television actress Rashami Desai has also requested her fans to keep themselves healthy and take care of their surroundings. She has also shared a beautiful sun-kissed picture of her on Instagram.  

Sharing a picture, Rashami wrote, “Life will only serve you if you give opportunities & lot more possibilities stay safe stay healthy take care of yourself and loved once.” In the picture, she has opted for soft makeup. She applied a mauve colour lipstick and gave kajal a miss. Her hair was left open. And don’t miss her lovely nails. Fans are in awe of her picture and dropping comments. Actress Monnallisa also dropped a comment saying, ‘Soooo pretty.’ Another actress, Tejawassi Prakash dropped heart-eyed emoji.

Take a look at the post here:

To note, the actress has been part of many shows including Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel among others. She had also participated in Bigg Boss 13 and garnered fans’ love and support. She had also grabbed headlines for supporting Vikas Gupta during Bigg Boss 14. They both share a good friendship.

Credits :Rashami Desai Instagram

