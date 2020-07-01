Rashami Desai shares FIRST glimpse of upcoming project with Adhvik Mahajan titled 'Tamas'; Leaves fans excited

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai took to her social media handle recently to share a poster for her new project with 'good friend' Adhvik Mahajan, and fans cannot keep calm to know more about it. Take a look.

is one of 'fans favourite' in the Indian Television industry. The actress garnered a lot of attention after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Though her journey on 's show was not all rosy, the beautiful actress earned a massive fan following. Fans touted her as a 'strong woman' for tackling all the difficulties with her head held high. Ever since BB 13, fans keep a keen eye on what Rashami is up to and keep yearning for her upcoming projects. And now, it looks like Rashami has dropped a huge surprise for fans.

Just a few moments ago, Rashami took to her Instagram handle to announce her next project and also share the first glimpse of it. Yes, you read that right! Rashami is all set to entertain everyone with another interesting project, and this time it is with her 'good friend' Adhvik Mahajan. The beautiful actress shared the first poster of their venture together, which is titled 'Tamas'. In the picture, Rashami is seen wearing a traditional white dress and looks resplendent. With neatly tied hair, dupatta on her head, and silver earrings, Rashami's look is quite simple yet endearing. On the other hand, Adhvik looks dapper in a shirt.

The poster is quite intriguing and shows that Tamas is going to be something with a beautiful storyline. The poster is a mixture of monochrome and colour. Both Rashami and Adhvik are seen facing different sides, reflecting a divide of sorts. While Rashami has a smile on her face, Adhvik more or less looks worried. Well, not much is known about the project yet. Whether Tamas is a music video, a web series, or a short film, nothing is clear. Even fans are confused, as no specific details have been revealed yet.

Along with the poster, Rashami went all poetic and wrote a shayari in Hindi, which had a special connection with Tamas. The diva also revealed the release date of Tamas, which is 'July 7, 2020). Yes, within almost a week's time, Rashami is going to leave everyone enthralled yet again. Within moments of Rashami sharing this eye-appealing poster, fans went gaga over her beauty and were curious to know about this unique project.

Take a look at the poster of Rashami and Adhvik's upcoming project here:

Well, further details about Tamas will be revealed soon. Meanwhile, Rashami is busy shooting for the final episodes of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. The actress keeps sharing glimpses from the sets and the 'new' shooting life. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to know more about Tamas? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×